 Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub : The Tribune India

  • India
  • Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

People take out a candlelight march in Pulwama on Thursday. Tribune photo



Our Correspondent

Srinagar, September 14

On Thursday night, the town of Wagoora in north Kashmir’s Baramulla district, once a militancy hub, found itself bathed in the poignant sea of candlelight. In a gesture of unwavering solidarity, the civil society of Wagoora held a candlelight march to mourn and honour the Kokernag gunfight martyrs.

People from all walks of life, united by grief and a sense of duty, joined hands for this sombre procession. They held aloft posters bearing the images of the brave officers who had laid down their lives fighting militants the previous day.

Scores of people holding candles and posters of the martyrs marched through the main market of Wagoora town. The candlelight march commenced at 7 pm from the Main Chowk of the town. The march was led by Tehsildar, Wagoora, Zeeshan Khan. “My last tributes to my friend DSP Himayun and senior Army officers (Col Manpreet Singh and Major Ashish Dhonak) who laid down their lives in Kokernag. Rest in peace officers,” Khan wrote on X.

Wagoora, once a stronghold of militancy, has transformed over the years as its people turned towards mainstream politics, seeking peace and progress. Similar, candlelight marches echoed through the Valley, from Shopian in the south to other corners of Kashmir.

#Baramulla #Kashmir #Srinagar

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Amritsar

'Please show me the school, if it is newly built': AAP Amritsar MLA embarrasses own govt over Punjab's first School of Eminence

2
Chandigarh

Col Manpreet Singh belonged to Mohali, was to visit family on his birthday next month

3
Patiala

Students at Patiala's Punjabi University beat up professor after girl student's mysterious death

4
Diaspora

Teenager Sikh student ‘kicked, punched, pepper-sprayed’ on bus in Canada

5
Amritsar campus notes

Warm welcome for KBC winner

6
Punjab

3 former Punjab police officers get life term in 31-year-old fake encounter case

7
J & K

Anantnag encounter: Two militants trapped day after Commanding Officer, Major, DSP killed

8
India

Opposition bloc INDIA announces boycott of shows of 14 TV anchors, BJP compares this with Emergency

9
J & K

Local Uzair Khan among 2 LeT militants involved in killing of Army officers, DSP in Kashmir: Police

10
J & K

Martyred J-K Police officer's father overcomes grief to salute his son

Don't Miss

View All
Cop belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace
Punjab

Muktsar ASI belts out songs to spread awareness on drug menace

2 yrs ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists
Punjab

2 years ago, Col Manpreet Singh received Sena Medal for neutralising terrorists

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages
Punjab

Homes turn schools in two flood-hit Jalandhar villages

New study shows smoking can make you age faster
World

New study shows smoking can make you age faster

Poor drainage led to Shimla’s rain mayhem
Himachal

Poor drainage led to Shimla's rain mayhem

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada
Diaspora

How students from Punjab are struggling in Canada

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls
Comment

In Shimla, sirens, howls & prowls

We are one family, really?
Comment Good sport

We are one family, really?

Top News

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

INDIA out to destroy Sanatan, push us back into slavery: PM

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

Opposition bloc to shun 14 news anchors; BJP slams move

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

More troops at encounter site in J&K, search intensifies

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

Candlelight marches for soldiers in militancy hub

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections

SC amicus curiae supports banning convicted politicians from elections


Cities

View All