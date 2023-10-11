 Candy Crush is my favourite game and I will continue to play it: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel responds to BJP jibe : The Tribune India

Says BJP has an objection to his ‘existence’

Raipur, October 11

After getting backlash from the BJP for playing popular mobile phone game 'Candy Crush' during a meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said it is one of his favourite games and he would continue to play it.

"I will walk on gedi, play tops and marbles. Candy Crush is also my favourite. I have reached a decent level in that and will continue to play. Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless," Bhupesh Baghel posted on X on Wednesday.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that earlier the BJP used to object to him for walking on 'gedi' or playing tops and marbles. ‘Gedi’ is a popular sport in Chhattisgarh in which the player balances himself on two long poles and walks with it. Baghel had ealier given a lesson on how to perfect 'gedi' during a media event.

"Earlier, the BJP had objection that why do I ride a cart, why do I ride a bumblebee, why do I play gilli danda, why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state?" the Chief Minister said in his post.

Responding to a photo in which he was seen playing Candy Crush, Baghel said the BJP had an objection to his "existence".

"Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that. In fact, they have objection to my existence," he said adding that "it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not."

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had taken a dig at the Chhattisgarh CM on Tuesday saying, "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, his government will not come to power."

"Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH," said Amit Malviya's post on X.

The Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7; the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

