Candy Crush is my favourite game and I will continue to play it: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel responds to BJP jibe

Raipur, October 11
After getting backlash from the BJP for playing popular mobile phone game 'Candy Crush' during a meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said it is one of his favourite games and he would continue to play it.
"I will walk on gedi, play tops and marbles. Candy Crush is also my favourite. I have reached a decent level in that and will continue to play. Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless," Bhupesh Baghel posted on X on Wednesday.
The Chhattisgarh CM said that earlier the BJP used to object to him for walking on 'gedi' or playing tops and marbles. ‘Gedi’ is a popular sport in Chhattisgarh in which the player balances himself on two long poles and walks with it. Baghel had ealier given a lesson on how to perfect 'gedi' during a media event.
"Earlier, the BJP had objection that why do I ride a cart, why do I ride a bumblebee, why do I play gilli danda, why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state?" the Chief Minister said in his post.
Responding to a photo in which he was seen playing Candy Crush, Baghel said the BJP had an objection to his "existence".
"Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that. In fact, they have objection to my existence," he said adding that "it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not."
पहले भाजपा को ऐतराज़ था कि मैं गेड़ी क्यों चढ़ता हूं, भौंरा क्यों चलाता हूं, गिल्ली डंडा क्यों खेलता हूं, प्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक क्यों हो रहे हैं?— Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 11, 2023
कल एक बैठक से पहले फ़ोटो मिल गई जिसमें मैं कैंडी क्रश खेल रहा हूं। अब भाजपा को उस पर ऐतराज़ है।
दरअसल उनको मेरे होने पर ही… pic.twitter.com/PtEfmrSrps
BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had taken a dig at the Chhattisgarh CM on Tuesday saying, "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, his government will not come to power."
"Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH," said Amit Malviya's post on X.
छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी निश्चिंत हैं, उन्हें पता है कि कितनी भी माथा-पच्ची कर लें सरकार तो आनी नहीं है।— Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 10, 2023
शायद इसीलिए कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी चयन से संबंधित बैठक में ध्यान देने के बजाय उन्होंने CANDY CRUSH खेलना उचित समझा। 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcer39zx4o
The Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7; the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.
Tribune Shorts
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Shahid Latif, mastermind of 2016 Pathankot attack, shot dead in Pakistan mosque
Latif, alias Bilal, is learnt to have been shot dead along w...
Israel-Hamas war: How a secretive Hamas commander masterminded the attack on Israel
Israeli public broadcaster Kan reports the weekend death tol...
Drug smuggler arrested in Punjab; Rs 4.94 crore, 38 fake vehicle number plates, 1 revolver seized from him
Manjeet Singh is one of the key accused in the 30kg heroin r...
Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann targets Sukhbir Badal, Sunil Jakhar, Partap Bajwa on SYL issue
Challenging these leaders for a debate once again on Novembe...