Candy Crush is my favourite game and I will continue to play it: Chhattisgarh CM Bhupesh Baghel responds to BJP jibe

ANI

Raipur, October 11

After getting backlash from the BJP for playing popular mobile phone game 'Candy Crush' during a meeting, Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel said it is one of his favourite games and he would continue to play it.

"I will walk on gedi, play tops and marbles. Candy Crush is also my favourite. I have reached a decent level in that and will continue to play. Chhattisgarh knows whom to bless," Bhupesh Baghel posted on X on Wednesday.

The Chhattisgarh CM said that earlier the BJP used to object to him for walking on 'gedi' or playing tops and marbles. ‘Gedi’ is a popular sport in Chhattisgarh in which the player balances himself on two long poles and walks with it. Baghel had ealier given a lesson on how to perfect 'gedi' during a media event.

"Earlier, the BJP had objection that why do I ride a cart, why do I ride a bumblebee, why do I play gilli danda, why are Chhattisgarh Olympics being held in the state?" the Chief Minister said in his post.

Responding to a photo in which he was seen playing Candy Crush, Baghel said the BJP had an objection to his "existence".

"Got a photo before a meeting yesterday in which I'm playing Candy Crush. Now BJP has objection on that. In fact, they have objection to my existence," he said adding that "it is the people of Chhattisgarh who decide who will stay and who will not."

पहले भाजपा को ऐतराज़ था कि मैं गेड़ी क्यों चढ़ता हूं, भौंरा क्यों चलाता हूं, गिल्ली डंडा क्यों खेलता हूं, प्रदेश में छत्तीसगढ़िया ओलंपिक क्यों हो रहे हैं?



कल एक बैठक से पहले फ़ोटो मिल गई जिसमें मैं कैंडी क्रश खेल रहा हूं। अब भाजपा को उस पर ऐतराज़ है।



दरअसल उनको मेरे होने पर ही… pic.twitter.com/PtEfmrSrps — Bhupesh Baghel (@bhupeshbaghel) October 11, 2023

BJP IT cell head Amit Malviya had taken a dig at the Chhattisgarh CM on Tuesday saying, "Chhattisgarh Chief Minister Bhupesh Baghel is relaxed, he knows that no matter how much he fights, his government will not come to power."

"Perhaps that is why instead of paying attention to the meeting related to Congress candidate selection, he thought it appropriate to play CANDY CRUSH," said Amit Malviya's post on X.

छत्तीसगढ़ के मुख्यमंत्री भूपेश बघेल भी निश्चिंत हैं, उन्हें पता है कि कितनी भी माथा-पच्ची कर लें सरकार तो आनी नहीं है।



शायद इसीलिए कांग्रेस के प्रत्याशी चयन से संबंधित बैठक में ध्यान देने के बजाय उन्होंने CANDY CRUSH खेलना उचित समझा। 😂 pic.twitter.com/bcer39zx4o — Amit Malviya (@amitmalviya) October 10, 2023

The Election Commission has announced that the first phase of polling for 20 seats in Chhattisgarh will be held on November 7; the remaining 70 seats in Chhattisgarh will go to polls on November 17.

#BJP #Chhattisgarh