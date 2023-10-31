Can’t attribute threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker: Apple on Opposition MPs’ claims

PTI

New Delhi, October 31

iPhone-maker Apple Inc on Tuesday said it does not attribute threat notifications, such as the ones received by some MPs belonging to Opposition parties, to any specific state-sponsored attackers and that it cannot provide information on what causes such warnings.

After some of the most vocal critics of the government said they received warnings that attempts had been made by state-sponsored attackers to steal information from their iPhones, Apple in a statement said it is possible that some threat notifications might be false alarms and some attacks might not be detected.

"Apple does not attribute the threat notifications to any specific state-sponsored attacker," the firm said.

State-sponsored attackers, it said, are "very well-funded and sophisticated, and their attacks evolve over time".

"Detecting such attacks relies on threat intelligence signals that are often imperfect and incomplete. It's possible that some Apple threat notifications may be false alarms, or that some attacks are not detected," it said.

It, however, refused to say what triggered warnings received by MPs, such as Mahua Moitra of the TMC.

"We are unable to provide information about what causes us to issue threat notifications, as that may help state-sponsored attackers adapt their behaviour to evade detection in the future," Apple said.

Meanwhile, sources privy to the development said Apple had sent threat notifications to individuals whose accounts are in nearly 150 countries.

Several opposition leaders on Tuesday claimed they had received an alert from Apple warning them of "state-sponsored attackers trying to remotely compromise" their iPhones and posted purported screenshots of the message on their X handles.

