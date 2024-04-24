Can’t be import dependent for critical tech: Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande

New Delhi, April 23
Indian Army Chief General Manoj Pande on Tuesday mentioned the need for developing critical technologies saying “if we are import-dependent for critical technologies, we must be very clear that we will always remain behind the technology cycle”.
45 niche technologies
The Army is pursuing 45 niche technologies, which have been identified for military application. — Gen Manoj Pande, Army chief
He shared his thoughts on ‘Relevance of Hard Power in India’s Rise, and how the Indian Army is shaping capabilities through self-reliance’. General Pande was speaking at the All-India Management Association (AIMA) national leadership conclave.
The Army Chief said the current geo-strategic landscape is characterised by change, taking place at unprecedented scale and speed. “Countries will not hesitate to go to war for their national interest,” he added.
Military strength and capabilities are necessary to prevent war — to present a credible deterrence. The Indian Army, he said, has taken unprecedented steps for the potential of disruptive technologies and is looking at four key drivers of Indian Army’s transformation efforts.
The vision for the future is to transform into a modern, agile, adaptive, technology enabled and self-reliant future ready force, capable to deter and win wars in a multi-domain operational environment, across the full spectrum of operations, to protect our national interests, General Pande said.
The transformation has ‘five pillars’ — force restructuring and optimisation, modernisation and technology infusion, improving our systems, processes and functions, human resource management and promoting jointness and integration with other armed forces.
The Army, he said, was pursuing 45 niche technologies, which have been identified for military application.
