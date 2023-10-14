'Can't defy us': Supreme Court raps Maharashtra Assembly Speaker for delaying disqualification petition

Tribune News Service

Satya Prakash

New Delhi, October 13

The Supreme Court on Friday frowned upon the Maharashtra Assembly Speaker sitting over the plea for disqualification of Chief Minister Eknath Shinde and several other MLAs for months, saying the Speaker “cannot defeat its orders”.

Justice hurried is justice buried: Speaker Mumbai: Maharashtra Assembly Speaker Rahul Narwekar said he did not want to delay the decision on the disqualification pleas against some Shiv Sena MLAs but asserted “just like justice delayed is justice denied, justice hurried is justice buried”.

“Somebody has to advise the Speaker that he cannot defeat the orders of the Supreme Court… advise him on how to proceed… It’s obvious he needs some assistance,” a Bench led by CJI DY Chandrachud told Solicitor General Tushar Mehta.

Sets Oct 16 deadline

“We expected the Speaker to do his job. If he is not doing it, we will hold him accountable as an election tribunal… you must apprise the Speaker. We are giving you an opportunity until October 16… The writ of this court has to run when there is a decision contrary to the Constitution of India,” the Bench said, adding it may take up the matter on Tuesday.

During the hearing of Shiv Sena (UBT) faction’s petition seeking disqualification of Shinde and other Shiv Sena MLAs supporting him, it asked Mehta to inform the court about the timeline for deciding the issue. On behalf of petitioner Shiv Sena (UBT) leader Sunil Prabhu, senior counsel Kapil Sibal and Abhishek Manu Singhvi urged the

top court to decide the responsibilities of the Speaker as an election tribunal under the Tenth Schedule of the Constitution (anti-defection law).

