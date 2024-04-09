‘Can’t jail all for criticism’: SC restores bail to TN YouTuber

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 8

Noting that everyone making allegations on social media cannot be put behind bars, the Supreme Court on Monday restored the bail granted to a Tamil Nadu YouTuber, A Duraimurugan Sattai, accused of making derogatory remarks against Chief Minister MK Stalin three years ago.

Imagine how many will be behind bars If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed? Supreme Court

“If before elections we start putting behind bars everyone who makes allegations on YouTube, imagine how many will be jailed?” a Bench led by Justice Abhay S Oka told senior advocate Mukul Rohatgi, who represented the Tamil Nadu Government.

The top court set aside the Madras High Court’s order cancelling Sattai’s bail, saying the accused did not misuse his liberty by protesting and expressing his views. It also rejected the state government’s request to impose a condition on Sattai to refrain from making scandalous remarks while on bail.

The order came on Sattai’s petition challenging the High Court’s order cancelling his bail for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Stalin in violation of an undertaking given to the court.

Sattai was arrested by the police for allegedly making derogatory remarks against Stalin and others but had been granted conditional bail. While seeking bail, Sattai had said before the court that he would not make derogatory remarks against anyone.

“Scientific inventions are made for the welfare of mankind. The Internet is one such wonderful invention that has transformed the lives of many. Even an ordinary man is uploading his day-to-day activities, skills, thoughts and travel experiences on YouTube. In fact, in modern society, in most families, everyday meals are prepared using the videos uploaded on YouTube,” the HC had said.

