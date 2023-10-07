Can’t run away from responsibility: High Court after Maha says staff burdened

PTI

Mumbai, October 6

The Maharashtra Government on Friday told the Bombay High Court that the state-run hospitals in Nanded and Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar which recently saw a spurt in patient deaths faced a heavy inflow of extremely critical patients from private hospitals. However, the court said "the state can't escape its responsibility".

The state government also told a Division Bench of Chief Justice DK Upadhyaya and Justice Arif Doctor that "there does not seem to be any gross negligence on part of the state-run hospitals".

What the court said on hospital deaths You (Maharashtra Government) cannot escape by saying there is burden. You are the state. You cannot shift the responsibility to the private player. —Bombay HC

According to officials, 31 patients died at Dr Shankarrao Chavan Government Medical College and Hospital in Nanded in 48 hours since September 30, while the death of 18 patients was recorded at Government Medical College and Hospital at Chhatrapati Sambhajinagar between October 2 and 3. The Bench had taken suo motu cognisance of the deaths.

Advocate General Birendra Saraf, appearing for the government, told the court on Friday that all medicines and other equipment required at the hospitals for the management of patients were available and administered as per protocol. “There are issues. There is no denying that. But it does not seem like there was any gross negligence by the hospitals. Of course, it is sad what has happened,” Saraf said. He said doctors and medical staff at the hospitals were burdened.

The Bench sought to know how the government planned to strengthen public healthcare. CJ Upadhyaya said, “You (Maharashtra Government) cannot escape by saying there is burden. You are the State. You cannot shift the responsibility to the private player.”

