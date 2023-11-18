Cash, drugs, jewellery worth Rs 340 cr seized during model code of conduct period in MP

PTI

Bhopal, November 18

Rs 40.18 crore in cash, liquor, drugs, jewellery and other items cumulatively valued at nearly Rs 300 crore were seized in Madhya Pradesh since the model code of conduct for the state assembly elections came into force on October 9, a top official has said.

Polls to 230 assembly seats in the state were held on Friday, while the counting of votes will be taken up on December 3. A voter turnout of nearly 76 per cent was recorded.

Talking to reporters on Friday, state Chief Electoral Officer Anupam Rajan said continuous action was taken by the enforcement agencies across the state since the code of conduct came into force after the poll schedule was declared.

Illicit liquor, narcotic drugs, cash, precious metals, gold, silver, jewellery and other materials worth about Rs 339.95 crore have been seized by the joint team of Flying Surveillance Team (FST), Static Surveillance Team (SST) and police, he said.

"From October 9 to November 16, these joint teams seized Rs 40.18 crore in cash, 34.68 lakh litres of illicit liquor worth Rs 65.56 crore, narcotic substance worth Rs 17.25 crore, gold, silver and other precious metals worth Rs 92.76 crore and other materials worth Rs 124.18 crore," Rajan said.

#Madhya Pradesh