Caste census is 'X-ray' of country, Congress will conduct it: Rahul at Rajasthan poll rally

Jaipur, November 21
Congress leader Rahul Gandhi on Tuesday raised the caste census pitch, describing it as an 'X-ray' of the country.
“If it is not known whose population is how much, then how will we talk about participation,” he said while addressing an election rally in Vallabhnagar in Udaipur.
Gandhi said the Congress will conduct caste census in Rajasthan if it comes to power and also do so at the national level if the party forms the government at the Centre.
Attacking Prime Minister Narendra Modi on the issue, he said earlier the PM used to say he is from OBC but the day he (Gandhi) raised the demand of caste census, Modi started saying there is only once caste in India- the poor.
“Modi said there is only one caste in the country- the poor but he did not say that there is another caste of billionaires also. That is Adani, Ambani's caste. They have a special caste,” he said.
The former Congress president charged that Modi's job is to divert public attention while Adani pickpockets and added that "they are a team".
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Rescuers release first video of workers trapped in collapsed Uttarakhand tunnel
Camera records first visuals of workers in 10 days
Video: PM Modi cheers up Indian players in dressing room after World Cup finals loss; hugs Shami, asks Bumrah if he speaks Gujarati
The PM speaks to a number of players, including Kohli, Rohit...
Indian-origin Canadian MP shares video of Khalistani supporters claiming to create trouble at temple in Surrey
Chandra Arya urges govt to 'step in, take action'
Pro-Khalistan graffiti in Delhi: Man detained in Haryana, was offered money by Gurpatwant Pannun
The man identified as Malak Singh is detained from Kurukshet...
'Issue of Stubble-burning, a major cause of Delhi air pollution, can be addressed'
The top Indian-American CEO, who has made part of his missio...