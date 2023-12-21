Caste census should be used for overall development of society: RSS

PTI

Nagpur, December 21

Days after one of its functionaries opposed caste census, the Rashtriya Swayamsevak Sangh (RSS) on Thursday said such an exercise should be used to achieve “overall development of society” while ensuring that no harm is caused to social harmony and unity.

The organisation is continuously striving for the creation of a Hindu society based on harmony and social justice without any discrimination and disparity, publicity head of the RSS Sunil Ambekar said in a statement on X.

A discussion on caste-based census has started again, the statement said, adding, “We are of the opinion that it should be used for the overall development of society and while doing it, all the parties should ensure that social harmony and unity are not broken for any reason.”

It was true that because of various historical reasons many sections of society remained economically, socially and educationally backward, Ambekar said.

Various governments have introduced schemes and special provisions for the development and empowerment of such sections from time to time, and the RSS fully supports such measures, he said.

Notably, the Congress and some other Opposition parties have been demanding a caste census, and the demand had also become a poll issue during the last month’s assembly elections.

Two days ago, Sangh functionary Shridhar Gadge had said at an RSS function here that a caste census may benefit some people politically as it will provide data about the population of a certain caste, but it would not be desirable socially and in terms of national unity.

