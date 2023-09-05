CBI arrests GAIL executive director in Rs 50 lakh bribery case

PTI

New Delhi, September 5

The CBI has arrested an Executive Director of GAIL in connection with the alleged Rs 50 lakh bribery case in which money changed hands to favour some contractors in the gas pipeline projects, officials said on Tuesday.

Along with Executive Director (Projects) KB Singh of GAIL, four others have also been arrested, they said.

Searches are going on at several locations in Delhi, Noida and Visakhapatnam in connection with the case, they said.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI