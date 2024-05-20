 CBI books Indore-based man for sexual abuse of minor Australian girl through Instagram : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • CBI books Indore-based man for sexual abuse of minor Australian girl through Instagram

CBI books Indore-based man for sexual abuse of minor Australian girl through Instagram

The agency said accused Ankur Shukla allegedly ‘groomed’ the minor girl into sending him, her objectionable images and videos

CBI books Indore-based man for sexual abuse of minor Australian girl through Instagram

The CBI had received information from Interpol that the accused, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly befriended a girl from Australia through social media platform Instagram. File photo



PTI

New Delhi, May 21

The CBI has booked an Indore-based man for alleged sexual abuse and intimidation of a Australian minor through Instagram, officials said Monday.

The agency had received the information from Interpol that Ankur Shukla, a resident of Indore, Madhya Pradesh, allegedly befriended a girl from Australia through social media platform Instagram, they said.

In his conversation with the minor girl, Shukla allegedly “groomed her” into sending him, her objectionable images and videos, the CBI has said in a statement.

“It was further alleged that over a period of time when the said minor girl was reluctant to share images and videos, the accused started threatening her that he would release her images and videos to her friends and family members, as a result, she continued to share the videos and images under duress,” CBI spokesperson said.

The girl later blocked Shukla on Instagram but he kept intimidating her using WhatsApp, they said.

“CBI developed the inputs by utilising its expertise to geolocate the accused and to zero-in on his exact whereabouts and also to gather evidence. Searches were conducted at the premises of the accused which led to recovery of incriminating materials like computer hard disk, mobile phone etc,” the spokesperson said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Instagram #Madhya Pradesh


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Schools

Heat wave: Punjab announces early summer holidays for government, private schools from May 21

2
Punjab

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

3
Patiala

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

4
Himachal The Tribune interview

‘Nehru was ready to give up Assam, had announced it’: Kangana Ranaut

5
Uttar Pradesh

UP youth arrested after video of him voting '8 times' in Etah goes viral; Rahul Gandhi warns…

6
Punjab

In battle of prestige, Badal kids hit the ground running

7
Trending

Will unusual heatwave in Himachal break Shimla’s highest-ever temperature record of 32.4°C in May this year? Here's what weatherman says

8
World

Iranian President Ebrahim Raisi, Foreign Minister Hossein die in helicopter crash

9
Punjab

Laid low by heart trouble, Manpreet on the job for BJP

10
Punjab

Ahead of PM’s Patiala rally, farmers plan a ‘welcome’

Don't Miss

View All
Ex-PM: Patar’s writings will inspire generations
India

Surjit Patar’s writings will inspire generations: Ex-PM Manmohan Singh

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food
Diaspora

Golgappa makes frequent entry into White House menu with guests being served with mouth-watering popular Indian street food

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity
Delhi

40-year-old Delhi man takes 200 flights in 110 days to steal jewellery from co-passengers, would assume dead brother’s identity

Deceased girl’s parents donate her organs
Chandigarh

Deceased Haryana girl’s parents donate her organs

In death, Kaithal lad gives new lease of life to 5 patients
Chandigarh

Organ donation: In death, Kaithal lad Shubham gives new lease of life to 5 patients

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood
Himachal

Mother's Day Special: How region’s top cops, IAS officer strike a balance between work and motherhood

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam
Punjab

41-yr-old fulfils daughter’s wish, passes Class X exam

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet
Features

Enduring magic of Surjit Patar: A tribute to Punjab’s beloved poet

Top News

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Severe heatwave conditions in north India; at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

Temperatures remain above 45 degrees Celsius in large parts ...

Lok Sabha phase 5 live updates: Voting begins in 49 seats, several bigwigs in fray

Lok Sabha election 2024: Over 59 per cent polling in fifth phase; Baramulla records its highest-ever turnout

There were sporadic incidents of violence in West Bengal, be...

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Four Lankan nationals, 'terrorists' of IS, arrested by Gujarat ATS at Ahmedabad airport

Gujarat ATS arrests 4 Sri Lankan nationals with IS links on mission to carry out terror activities

Acting on a tip-off, the ATS apprehendsd the accused at the ...

More trouble for AAP as ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding; party calls it BJP's new conspiracy

More trouble for AAP as ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding; party calls it BJP's new conspiracy

The Aam Aadmi Party dismisses the allegation as ‘baseless’


Cities

View All

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Residents of 550 villages lament as LS aspirants miss rural issues in discourse

Drug peddler arrested with 598 grams of heroin

As mercury soars, footfall falls 50% to 50,000 at Golden Temple in Amritsar

Constituency Watch Amritsar: Represented by ‘bigwigs’, Amritsar still grapples with civic issues

Congress to hold election rallies in state on lines of BJP rallies for Modi: Khera

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

Cotton farmers sensitised to pest control practices

AAP’s Gurmeet Khuddian namesake in the fray from Bathinda

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

Panchkula schools to suspend classes for students up to class 5 till May 31

SUV driver claiming to be a 'judicial officer', breaks law, threatens Chandigarh traffic cops; booked

UP CM Yogi Adityanath calls Rahul Gandhi, Manish Tewari ‘udan khatola’; says Aurangzeb's soul crept into Congress

Chandigarh schools to close at 12 noon as temperature continues to hover over 44°C

Zirakpur areas reel under power cuts

Mercury again breaches 47 degrees Celsius in parts of Delhi; ‘red alert’ issued for heatwave over next 5 days

Severe heatwave conditions in north India; at 47.4 degrees Celsius, Delhi's Najafgarh hottest in country

More trouble for AAP as ED seeks FCRA probe in Rs 7 crore foreign funding; party calls it BJP's new conspiracy

Excise 'scam': Delhi High Court scheduled to deliver on Tuesday order on AAP leader Manish Sisodia's bail pleas

One dead after fire breaks out in four-storey building in northeast Delhi

Graffiti targeting Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal appear in several metro trains; police begin probe

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Inter-state gang of robbers busted in Jalandhar

Phagwara: 3 thieves in police net

Jalandhar: Cop overcomes injury with comeback medal

Over 9,300 attend second poll rehearsal in Jalandhar

INDIA VOTES 2024: Statement on Poonch attack distorted, put out of context, says ex-CM Charanjit Singh Channi

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Missing 68-year-old woman’s body found in neighbour’s kitchen cabinet

Samrala sizzles at 46.1°C, Ludhiana at 45.2°C

Pet registration programme goes astray in city

Open House What more needs to be done to check other sources of pollution, besides stubble burning?

Bittu promises Metro, EVs

Punjab farmers suspend rail roko protest at Shambhu railway track

Relief for Punjab commuters as farmers suspend ‘Rail Roko’ at Shambhu track; to start sit-in outside BJP leaders' houses

Patiala: Staff must perform polling duty with responsibility, says District Election Officer

MoU signed