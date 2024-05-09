CBI busts bribery racket, 2 doctors held

New Delhi: The CBI on Wednesday busted a bribery racket at Dr Ram Manohar Lohia Hospital here, resulting in the arrest of nine individuals, including two doctors. Dr Parvathagouda and Dr Ajay Raj of the Cardiology Department allegedly demanded bribes from medical equipment suppliers for allowing the use of their products.
Brainstorming on theatre commands
New Delhi: Chief of Defence Staff Gen Anil Chauhan will chair a two-day (May 9-10) conference — ‘Brainstorming for change’ — on establishing theatre commands, and jointness and integration of armed forces. The CDS and the three service chiefs will review the progress made in multiple domains and ideate on the necessary reforms.
