CBI busts child trafficking gang, rescues three newborns; 7 held

New Delhi, April 6

The CBI has busted a gang of child traffickers that was allegedly involved in the sale and purchase of newborns across India for the purpose of adoption as well as for other illegal purposes.

Seven persons were arrested following search operations across Delhi and Haryana and three babies were rescued, a CBI spokesperson said. Two male infants aged 1.5 days and 15 days and one female child of one month were among those rescued, the agency said.

Charged Rs 6 lakh Gang sold infants at prices ranging from Rs 4L to Rs 6L

Connected with childless couples through Facebook, WhatsApp

Seven gang members from Delhi and Haryana have been arrested

Investigation revealed that the accused connected with childless couples who were desirous of adopting babies through advertisements on Facebook and WhatsApp channels. They allegedly purchased infants from parents as well as surrogate mothers and sold them at prices ranging from Rs 4 lakh to Rs 6 lakh per child. Among the arrested, masterminds Neeraj hails from Sonepat and Indu Pawar from Paschim Vihar in Delhi. Their associates Aslam from Patel Nagar, and Pooja Kashyap, Kavita and Ritu were tasked with taking care of the children. Anjali of Malviya Nagar allegedly used to bring customers, the CBI said. During the ensuing searches, the CBI confiscated a stash of Rs 5.5 lakh in cash. The CBI has filed an FIR against 10 persons, including the arrested, under various sections of the Indian Penal Code and Juvenile Justice (Care and Protection of Children) Act. The accused were also allegedly involved in duping several childless couples of lakhs of rupees by creating fake documents related to adoption.

