CBI creates dedicated email ID for Sandeshkhali complaints

Kolkata, April 11
In compliance with a Calcutta High Court directive regarding registration of complaints concerning crimes against women and land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, the CBI has created a dedicated email address, an official said on Thursday.
The email address, [email protected], will serve as a platform for the people of Sandeshkhali in West Bengal’s North 24 Parganas to lodge complaints regarding crimes against women and forcible land grabbing, the official added.
“In pursuance to the order passed by the division bench of Calcutta High Court on April 10, 2024, the CBI has created a dedicated email in which complaints of persons of Sandeshkhali regarding crimes against women and forcible grabbing of land may be lodged,” he said.
The court has urged the North 24 Parganas district magistrate to publicise the email ID extensively within the locality and issue a public notice in vernacular newspapers with wide circulation, the official added.
The division bench, presided over by Chief Justice T S Sivagnanam, had directed the CBI to conduct a comprehensive probe into the alleged illegal conversion of agricultural land into water bodies for pisciculture.
The court’s decision follows an incident on January 5, wherein Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked by a mob during a search operation in Sandeshkhali related to a ration distribution scam case involving now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Principal among 3 arrested after 6 schoolchildren killed, 20 injured in bus crash in Haryana’s Mahendragarh
The school was functioning despite a holiday for Eid-ul-Fitr
Supreme Court expresses serious concern over wide misuse of social media to comment on pending cases
Initiates contempt proceedings against an Assam politician w...
After ED, CBI arrests BRS leader K Kavitha in Delhi excise policy case
CBI officials had questioned Kavitha in Tihar Jail on Saturd...
Political parties can be prosecuted for money laundering, rules Delhi High Court
High Court’s verdict upholding legality of Kejriwal’s arrest...
Apple sends notifications to users in 92 countries, including India, about ‘mercenary spyware'
Mercenary spyware attacks are exceptionally well-funded and ...