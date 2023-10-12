 CBI files FCRA ‘violations’ case against NewsClick, founder : The Tribune India

NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha.



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 11

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) today registered a case against Delhi-based news portal NewsClick and others, including its editor-in-chief and founder Prabir Purkayastha, on allegations that it received 'unexplained' Rs 28.46 crore through four foreign entities in violation of Foreign Contribution Regulation Act (FCRA). This is the second case against the news portal after the Delhi Police registered a case.

Fresh searches

  • CBI officials on Wednesday searched the residence and office of NewsClick founder Prabir Purkayastha, who was recently arrested in a case under the UAPA
  • “This (CBI) is the fifth agency that is investigating us. We are cooperating with the authorities,” the online news portal posted on X

The CBI said it carried out searches on Wednesday at the NewsClick’s office and at the house of Purkayastha, who is behind bars in a separate case registered by the Delhi Police case for allegedly receiving funds from China to publish their propaganda.

The NewsClick through a post on ‘X’ confirmed the searches and stated “this is the fifth agency that is investigating us. We are cooperating with the authorities”. “It was further alleged that there was an unexplained receipt of foreign fund of ?9.59 crore by incorrect characterisation of the fund as FDI (foreign direct investment). The director of the said private company with his close associates had allegedly violated the provisions of FCRA, 2010,” a CBI spokesperson charged.

The CBI said it was also alleged that the provisions of FCRA, 2010, prohibiting the acceptance of foreign contributions by companies engaged in the production and broadcast of audio-visual news or current affairs programmes through any electronic mode and by any correspondent or columnist, writer or owner of such company, were violated.

The Delhi Police have arrested Purkayastha, NewsClick’s Human Resources head Amit Chakravorty after charging them under the Unlawful Activities Prevention Act (UAPA). The multi-agency probe involved the Enforcement Directorate (ED) as well, which has been probing the money laundering aspect of funding into the news portal since 2021.

After Delhi police action, NewsClick had stated all funding they received was “through the appropriate banking channels and been reported to the relevant authorities as required by law, as substantiated by the RBI in proceedings before the High Court of Delhi”.

