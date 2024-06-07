CBI files final charge sheet in land for jobs scam involving Lalu Prasad, family

PTI

New Delhi, June 7

The CBI filed its final charge sheet on Friday in connection with land for jobs scam allegedly involving former railway minister Lalu Prasad and his family members, the officials said.

The final report submitted by the CBI in the special court covers all the railway zones where the recruitment was made in return for lands allegedly taken by members of Lalu Prasad's family, they said.

The agency has also listed as accused Lalu Prasad's wife Rabri Devi, son Tej Pratap Yadav, daughter Hema Yadav, former aide Bhola Yadav and others in the charge sheet, they said.

The special court will consider the report on July 6, they said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI