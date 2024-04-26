 CBI files first FIR in Sandeshkhali case : The Tribune India

  • India
PTI

New Delhi: The CBI has registered the first case in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali related to the land grab and sexual assault allegations against five influential persons. The case pertains to a land dispute where women of the victim’s family had to allegedly face sexual assault from influential people in the area.

