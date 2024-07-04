CBI nabs co-conspirator from Jharkhand in NEET-UG case

New Delhi, July 3

The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Aman Singh, they said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice-principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by Bihar Police, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while remaining from Gujarat and Rajasthan pertains to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

CBI expands NEET-UG paper leak probe to Jamshedpur

The CBI team probing the NEET-UG irregularities would question the relatives of the arrested accused. The officials have also confirmed that the phone records of the accused will be vetted to find new aides. The agency has also expanded its investigation in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

Call records of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school’s principal are being looked into to get a lead.

“The role of a teacher from a coaching institute in Hazaribagh is also being looked into. Oasis is a new school. It started in 2012 and it is surprising that Ehsanul Haq was made the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam. Role of teachers from a coaching institute in Hazaribagh is also being probed,” an official said requesting anonymity.

A team of officials from the agency is conducting investigations at several locations. A police official from Jamshedpur said, “They are looking for leads in the case based on the information they have collected from Hazaribagh. The case will continue for long. Every angle is being explored.” — TNS/PTI

Module allegedly involved in paper leak

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Aman Singh, officials said. The agency had earlier arrested the principal and the vice-principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police, the officials said.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Jharkhand