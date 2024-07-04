 CBI nabs co-conspirator from Jharkhand in NEET-UG case : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • CBI nabs co-conspirator from Jharkhand in NEET-UG case

CBI nabs co-conspirator from Jharkhand in NEET-UG case

CBI nabs co-conspirator from Jharkhand in NEET-UG case


New Delhi, July 3

The CBI arrested an alleged co-conspirator in the NEET-UG paper leak case, Aman Singh, from Dhanbad in Jharkhand, officials said on Wednesday.

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Aman Singh, they said.

The agency had earlier arrested principal and vice-principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by Bihar Police, the officials said.

The CBI has registered six FIRs in the case. The FIR from Bihar pertains to leakage of paper while remaining from Gujarat and Rajasthan pertains to impersonation of candidates and cheating.

The agency’s own FIR on a reference from the Union Education Ministry pertains to a “comprehensive investigation” into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance examination.

NEET-UG is conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions. This year, the exam was conducted on May 5 at 4,750 centres in 571 cities, including 14 abroad. More than 23 lakh candidates had appeared for the test.

CBI expands NEET-UG paper leak probe to Jamshedpur

The CBI team probing the NEET-UG irregularities would question the relatives of the arrested accused. The officials have also confirmed that the phone records of the accused will be vetted to find new aides. The agency has also expanded its investigation in Jharkhand’s Jamshedpur.

Call records of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school’s principal are being looked into to get a lead.

“The role of a teacher from a coaching institute in Hazaribagh is also being looked into. Oasis is a new school. It started in 2012 and it is surprising that Ehsanul Haq was made the city coordinator for the NEET-UG exam. Role of teachers from a coaching institute in Hazaribagh is also being probed,” an official said requesting anonymity.

A team of officials from the agency is conducting investigations at several locations. A police official from Jamshedpur said, “They are looking for leads in the case based on the information they have collected from Hazaribagh. The case will continue for long. Every angle is being explored.” — TNS/PTI

Module allegedly involved in paper leak

The CBI has developed intelligence about Jharkhand-based module allegedly involved in the paper leak that resulted in the arrest of Aman Singh, officials said. The agency had earlier arrested the principal and the vice-principal of Hazaribagh-based Oasis school in the case and two persons who allegedly provided safe premises to NEET candidates where burnt question papers were recovered by the Bihar Police, the officials said.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Jharkhand


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Chandigarh

Kangana Ranaut slapgate: CISF constable Kulwinder Kaur, her husband transferred to Bengaluru

2
Punjab

'Waris Punjab De' chief Amritpal Singh to take oath as Khadoor Sahib MP on July 5

3
India

Italian employer arrested for Punjabi farm labourer Satnam Singh’s death

4
India

Conspiracy or accident: CM Adityanath announces judicial inquiry into Hathras stampede, preacher says ready for probe

5
Trending

So much talk of Suryakumar Yadav’s final T20 catch, India's Harleen Deol did it first in 2021

6
India

Hathras stampede: All about 'Bhole Baba' and his army of followers who stay away from press and social media

7
India

ED to move Supreme Court against Jharkhand High Court's bail to Hemant Soren

8
India

Congress versus Congress in Karnataka with powerful seers adding to drama

9
India

PM Modi invokes Emergency to counter Congress's 'protecting Constitution' pitch

10
India

Pushing by Baba’s security, slippery slope led to Hathras stampede, says SDM’s preliminary report

Don't Miss

View All
In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda
Punjab

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Glory Bawa after her distress call
Amritsar

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival
India

It’s coming home: Aboard a charter flight, T20 WC champions to take part in open bus road show on arrival

Cops verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’
Chandigarh

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors
Chandigarh

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride
Punjab

Punjab: Free bus travel sop for women takes PRTC for a fiscal ride

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland
Himachal

Daisies turn Dalhousie’s Dainkund hill into white wonderland

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years
Diaspora

Punjab woman ‘likely died of tuberculosis’ on plane from Australia to Delhi; was visiting parents 1st time in 4 years

Top News

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

They're home: India's T20 world champs arrive in Delhi; fans brave rain to welcome players

Hundreds of supporters, holding placards congratulating thei...

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

Viral video: Rohit Sharma flaunts T20 World Cup trophy upon arrival in Delhi

The team received a grand welcome upon their arrival

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

The Tribune exclusive: India to set up villages, boost infra near LAC in Arunachal

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

Bhole Baba, 'on the run', blames 'anti-social' elements for Hathras stampede

I/we express our deep condolence to the families of the dece...

Kharge for law on fake godmen

Congress chief Mallikarjun Kharge for law on fake godmen


Cities

View All

Tejpal Singh’s family struggles for return of his mortal remains

Family struggles for return of mortal remains of Tejpal Singh who died fighting for Russia in war against Ukraine

Minister extends Rs 1 lakh financial aid to Punjabi folk singer Gurmeet Bawa's daughter Glory after her distress call

Canal bank near Sultanwind turns a garbage dump, residents suffer

‘Expedite work on desilting Tung Dhab drain’

After apology by Akali rebels, Akal Takht to take call

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

In just one week, 5 youths die of drug overdose in Bathinda

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Centre’s nod to underground Metro in Chandigarh heritage sectors

Chandigarh's Sector 26 mandi clings to single-use plastic despite eco drive by MC

To curb mishaps, roundabouts to be built at 16 intersections in Mohali

Chandigarh Police verified 900 white scooters during hunt for ‘serial molester’

Zirakpur: Punjab rights panel takes suo motu action on Sukhna Choe report

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Don’t use our struggle for personal gains, DCW members tell Maliwal

Student outfits rally against ‘irregularities’ in NEET-UG

Rahul’s ‘Hindu’ remarks spark BJP protest

Crucial flood control meeting called off: Congress

Delhi Police arrest 3 in major robbery bust

Jalandhar West bypoll: CM dares BJP candidate

Jalandhar West bypoll: Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann dares BJP candidate Sheetal Angural

Order probe into Sheetal Angural’s allegations: Sunil Jakhar to Punjab CM Bhagwant Mann

Raja Warring criticises Punjab Govt for neglecting Jalandhar West

Jalandhar earns a new epithet — City of turncoats

Bajwa asks Mann to debate with Angural

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Now, ambit of e-challan to be expanded to 44 new spots

Youth murdered by masked miscreants in broad daylight

Direct seeding of rice target distant dream, 18% achieved so far

Negligence and deficiency in service: Pay Rs 50K relief to patient, infertility centre told

More cartridges seized from two suspects who opened fire at cops

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

7K trees to go for Sirhind-Patiala 4-laning

Patiala DC launches project to tackle anaemia in girls at Rajpura

Illegal advertising screen threat looms over Patiala commuters

Capacity building programme held

BJP leader’s son, Congress councillor booked for blackmail, extortion