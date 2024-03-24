CBI searches premises of TMC ex-MP Mahua Moitra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Saturday carried out searches at several premises, including in Kolkata, linked to expelled Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra.

The searches were conducted in connection with the cash-for-query case, just days after the CBI had registered an FIR against her following the recommendation of the Lokpal. The Lokpal had issued directions to the CBI after receiving findings of the agency’s preliminary inquiry into the allegations made by BJP Lok Sabha member Nishikant Dubey against Moitra.

Dubey had alleged that the TMC leader asked questions in the Lok Sabha in exchange for cash and gifts from Dubai-based businessman Darshan Hiranandani to show industrialist Gautam Adani and Prime Minister Narendra Modi in poor light. Moitra, on her part, had denied the charges.

She was expelled from the Lok Sabha in December 2023 for “unethical conduct”. Moitra has challenged her expulsion in the Supreme Court. The former Krishnanagar MP has been fielded again from the same seat by the TMC for the LS poll.

