CBI starts preliminary inquiry against Moitra

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, November 25

The Central Bureau of Investigation has started a probe into allegations of corruption against Trinamool Congress Lok Sabha MP Mahua Moitra on a reference from anti-corruption ombudsman Lokpal, officials said Saturday.

The Lokpal reference came on a complaint made by BJP MP from Jharkhand Nishikant Dubey, who alleged Moitra accepted monetary gains in lieu of questions she asked in the Lok Sabha against the Adani Group with the motive of helping its business rivals. Neither the CBI nor the Lokpal has issued a formal statement on the issue.

The officials said the CBI had started a preliminary inquiry, which is the first step towards ascertaining if the allegations merit a full-fledged investigation. Moitra remained combative, saying neither had Lokpal uploaded any referral order on its website as per the Lokpal Act, nor had the CBI put out anything official. “Hope Rs 13,000 crore Adani coal scam merits CBI PE before my witchhunt,” she posted on X. The registration of a PE is important as it opens the doors to ascertain if a criminal offence is made out. In case the anti-graft agency gathers smoke evidence at the PE stage, it can convert the enquiry into an FIR.

Dubey, in his complaint to the Lokpal, also alleged Moitra compromised national security. The Ethics Committee of the Lok Sabha is also looking into the same complaint against Moitra and has recommended her expulsion from the House, finding the allegations made against her true.

All-party meet on Dec 2

Govt has convened an all-party meeting on Dec 2 ahead of winter session, say sources; session will begin on Dec 4 and end on Dec 22

Ethics panel report on charges against Moitra will be tabled in LS; House must adopt it before expulsion recommended by panel takes effect

3 key Bills to replace IPC, CrPC and Evidence Act may be taken up; also pending nod are appointment of CEC & ECs

