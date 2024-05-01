 CBI summons suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s ‘absconding’ brother in land grab case : The Tribune India

  India
  CBI summons suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh's 'absconding' brother in land grab case

CBI summons suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s ‘absconding’ brother in land grab case

Sheikh Sirajuddin has been asked to appear before agency’s officers on May 6 at Kolkata office

CBI summons suspended TMC leader Shajahan Sheikh’s ‘absconding’ brother in land grab case

Shajahan Sheikh. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, May 1

The Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) on Wednesday issued summons to the brother of arrested and suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with its ongoing investigation of the alleged land grabbing in West Bengal's Sandeshkhali.

Shajahan's brother, Sheikh Sirajuddin, who the central probe agency believes has played a crucial role in the scam, has been absconding, he said.

“We have summoned Shajahan's brother to appear before our officers on May 6 at our Kolkata office in connection with the land grab case. Our officers went to his residence in search of him but he was not there,” the official told PTI.

CBI officers put up the ‘summons’ notice on Sirajuddin's residence before leaving.

Another team of CBI officers went to the ‘Shajahan Market’ at Sandeshkhali in North 24 Parganas district on Wednesday and spoke to a few shopkeepers in connection with the same case, he added.

“These businessmen were close to Shajahan and may have played a role in the scam. Our officers talked to them,” he added.

The central probe agency officers have been visiting Sandeshkhali almost every day in connection with their probe into the scam.

Earlier this month, the Calcutta High Court ordered a CBI investigation into allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali, which had witnessed protests over the issues.

The court directed the CBI to investigate allegations of crimes against women and forcible land grabbing in Sandeshkhali and submit a comprehensive report to it.

Enforcement Directorate (ED) officials were attacked on January 5 by a mob when they went to Sandeshkhali to search the premises of now-suspended Trinamool Congress leader Shajahan Sheikh in connection with a ration distribution scam case.

