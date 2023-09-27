 CBI team reaches Imphal to probe killing of 2 Manipur students : The Tribune India

  • India
  • CBI team reaches Imphal to probe killing of 2 Manipur students

CBI team reaches Imphal to probe killing of 2 Manipur students

The state government in consultation with the home ministry referred the matter to the CBI which immediately dispatched a team

CBI team reaches Imphal to probe killing of 2 Manipur students

School students during a protest rally against the killing of two Meitei youths at Moirangkhom in Imphal West district on September 27, 2023. PTI



PTI

New Delhi, September 27

A CBI team led by Special Director Ajay Bhatnagar reached Imphal Wednesday afternoon to investigate the “kidnapping and killing” of two students days after they went missing, sources said.

Photos of the bodies of the two students -- Phijam Hemjit (20) and Hijam Linthoingambi (17) -- who were missing since July 6, were shared widely on social media on Monday, sparking fresh rounds of protests in the state.

The focus of the agency will be identifying the scene of crime, retrieve the bodies besides and nail the perpetrators, the sources said.

The team will meet senior police and government officials and go through local intelligence about the tragic incident, they said.

The state government in consultation with the home ministry referred the matter to the CBI which immediately dispatched a team of officials led by agency’s second in command Bhatanagar to probe the crime.

Another senior officer, Joint Director Ghanshyam Upadhyay, who is camping in Imphal, also joined the team on arrival, the sources said.

The team comprises officers who have expertise in special crime, crime scene recreation, interrogation and technical surveillance. It will also have experts from the CBI's elite Central Forensic Science Laboratory, the sources said.

One of the two photos purportedly showed the students with two armed men and the other was of two bodies.

Police had previously said the whereabouts of the two were not known and their mobile phones were found switched off.

The last location of their mobile phones was traced to Lamdan, near the winter flower tourist spot in Churachandpur district, police had said.

In a post on X, Manipur Chief Minister N Biren Singh had said on Tuesday: “In light of the distressing news that emerged yesterday regarding the tragic demise of the missing students, I want to assure the people of the state that both the state and central government are closely working together to nab the perpetrators.”

He said the presence of the CBI officers in the state “underscores the commitment of our authorities to swiftly resolve this matter”.

“I have been constantly in touch with Hon'ble Union Home Minister Shri @AmitShah ji to find the perpetrators and bring them to justice,” Singh said.

Security personnel have been put on alert and additional measures taken to prevent any incident following the photos of the deceased students going viral, a senior officer said.

The government has assured people that “swift and decisive action will be taken against all those involved in the kidnapping and killing of Phijam Hemjit and Hijam Linthoingambi”.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Manipur

Tribune Shorts


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

2
Delhi

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

3
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

4
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

5
Punjab

Give Chandigarh to Punjab, no spare water to share: CM Bhagwant Mann at Northern Zonal Council meeting

6
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

7
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

8
Punjab

NIA raids 30 places in Punjab to unearth terrorist-gangster-smuggler nexus

9
India

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

10
Punjab

Mohali poised to be chip-making hub

Don't Miss

View All
Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games
Bathinda

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

At Asian Games, Nepal’s Dipendra Airee breaks Yuvraj Singh’s fastest 50 record
Sports

Nepal batter makes fastest T20I fifty in 9 balls; breaks Yuvraj Singh's 16-year-old record

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh
Diaspora

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing
Diaspora

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students
Jalandhar

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

‘Students mustn’t go to Canada till they’ve Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee’
Jalandhar

'Students mustn't go to Canada till they've Rs 50 lakh to spare besides fee'

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team
Amritsar

Rejected by Punjab, Gurdaspur cricketer selected for Canadian national team

Largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress
Science Technology

World’s largest 3D printed complex coming up in Chandigarh; BRO chief reviews progress

Top News

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Preliminary enquiry is the first step to ascertain if the al...

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

AFSPA extended in hill areas of Manipur for 6 months from October 1

19 police stations in Imphal valley kept out of purview

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

Pakistan cricket team arrives in India after seven years

PCB chief Ashraf confident that players will be ‘well looked...

Not Government of India’s policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar on Nijjar killing

Not India's policy to conduct extra judicial killings abroad: Jaishankar

The minister's comments come against the backdrop of the US ...

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Credible evidence of India's involvement in killing of Sikh separatist, says Canadian MP Jagmeet Singh

Describing the allegations levelled by Justin Trudeau agains...


Cities

View All

BSF seizes 1.5 kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

BSF seizes 1.5kg drugs dropped by drone near border in Amritsar

Traditional welcome given to dignitaries at meeting of Northern Zonal Council in Amritsar

Long routes to reach destination, traffic snarls irk commuters in Amritsar

Baljit Singh Daduwal appeals to Amit Shah to hold SGPC General House elections

Himachal CM Sukhu visits Jallianwala Bagh, offers prayers at Golden Temple

Faridkot’s Sift Kaur clinches historic gold with World Record in Asian Games

Sift Kaur from Punjab's Faridkot shoots gold at Asian Games

Lok Sabha polls: Harsimrat Badal to contest from Bathinda

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab’s Kurali

Massive fire breaks out at chemical factory in Punjab's Kurali

Centre notifies appointment of 11 Additional Judges of Punjab and Haryana High Court as permanent judges

Chandigarh scientist honoured at CSIR foundation day

Shut over eco norms, Berkeley complex in Chandigarh unsealed on Supreme Court order

50 doctors on deputation to Chandigarh for over 10 years get extension

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

Kejriwal bungalow controversy: CBI registers preliminary enquiry, AAP alleges vendetta

26-year-old Delhi man tied to pole, beaten to death on suspicion of theft

Rs 20-crore jewellery heist: Several teams formed to crack case, say Delhi Police

Terrorist-gangster nexus: NIA raids 53 locations across 6 states, including Punjab and Haryana; detain several suspects

IAS officer Rinku Dugga, who 'walked dog' in Delhi stadium, compulsorily retired

Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, held

Jalandhar: Woman ‘disrespects’ sacred weapons, assaults gurdwara priest, held

$1,800 earning, $1,550 rent! Ordeal of Canadian students

US-based NRI father-daughter duo found dead at residence in Phagwara

Two nabbed with 5 stolen motorcycles

Speaker visits flood-hit Lohian, announces Rs 10L grant for strengthening of dhussi bundh

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Power theft: PSPCL detects 220 cases, 57L fine imposed

Patient’s death: Now, docs appointed nodal officers for Ludhiana Civil Hospital depts

Get 10% rebate on property tax till Sept 30

Toddler crushed to death by school van

Ludhiana cop wanted in drug case held

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Punjab Vigilance Bureau raids residence of ex-CM Amarinder’s aide BIS Chahal in disproportionate assets case

Retired Punjabi University professors protest for pension in Patiala

Punjabi University Syndicate gives nod to regularisation of 166 non-teaching staff

Patiala MC under fire for taking pupils to rally sans parents' permission

Punjabi University lad bags two gold in shooting championship