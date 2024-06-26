 CBI team visits two private Gujarat schools as part of probe into NEET-UG irregularities : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • CBI team visits two private Gujarat schools as part of probe into NEET-UG irregularities

CBI team visits two private Gujarat schools as part of probe into NEET-UG irregularities

Gujarat Police have so far arrested five persons, including principal and teacher of a school in Godhra, in connection with the case

CBI team visits two private Gujarat schools as part of probe into NEET-UG irregularities

Photo for representational purpose only. PTI file



PTI

Godhra, June 26

A Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) team on Wednesday visited two private schools in Gujarat’s Kheda and Panchmahal districts as part of its probe into alleged irregularities in the medical entrance exam NEET-UG held on May 5, officials said.

The CBI team first visited Jay Jalaram International School on the Sevaliya-Balasinor highway near Wanakbori thermal power plant in Kheda district to collect information about NEET as it was designated as one of the exam centres, they said.

School owner Dixit Patel confirmed CBI personnel visited his school as part of their investigation into alleged irregularities in the conduct of the National Eligibility-cum-Entrance Test-Undergraduate (NEET-UG), a nationwide entrance examination conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA) for admission in undergraduate medical programmes.

“The CBI team visited those classrooms where candidates appeared for the NEET exam on May 5. They took photographs of the classrooms and checked the angle of CCTV cameras installed there,” Patel told reporters.

From Kheda, the CBI team visited Jay Jalaram School near Godhra town of Panchmahal district, which was also a centre for the test in the state.

Both the schools, located 100km apart, are owned by Patel.

A case was registered by the Godhra police on May 8 against three persons under various Indian Penal Code sections, including criminal conspiracy, cheating and criminal breach of trust, for allegedly trying to help 27 candidates clear the NEET-UG for a sum of Rs 10 lakh each.

On June 23, the CBI filed a fresh FIR (first information report) against unidentified persons under IPC sections 120-B (criminal conspiracy) and 420 (cheating), among others, amid countrywide protests and litigation by students for a probe into paper leak claims.

The next day, a CBI team reached Godhra to investigate the case of alleged irregularities.

The CBI has taken over the investigation of five new cases of alleged malpractices in NEET-UG that were being probed by police in Gujarat, Rajasthan and Bihar.

The NEET-UG is conducted by the NTA for admissions to MBBS, BDS, AYUSH and other related courses in government and private institutions across the country.

The Gujarat Police have so far arrested five persons, including the principal and a teacher of a school in Godhra, in connection with the alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG exam.

The racket was unearthed after the Panchmahal district collector received a tip-off that some persons were involved in malpractice linked to the exam, as per the FIR registered on May 8 by the Godhra police.

Since the tip-off was received in advance, authorities prevented any malpractice at the centre (Jay Jalaram School) and the exam was conducted without a hitch, the FIR said.

The arrested persons are physics teacher Tushar Bhatt, school principal Parshottam Sharma, Vadodara-based education consultant Parsuram Roy, his aide Vibhor Anand and alleged middleman Arif Vohra.

As per the FIR registered at the Godhra taluka police station on a complaint of the district education officer, Rs 7 lakh in cash was recovered from Bhatt, who was working as a teacher at Jay Jalaram School and was appointed the deputy centre superintendent for NEET in the city.

Out of 27 students who had either paid in advance or agreed to pay money to Roy and others, only three were able to clear the exam, according to sources.

The accused told the candidates to solve questions they knew and leave the remaining blank, which would be filled by Bhatt when papers are collected after the exam, as per the FIR.

More than 24 lakh students had appeared for the NEET UG 2024 across centres in 571 cities nationwide. Results were released on June 4.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Central Bureau of Investigation CBI #Gujarat #Private Schools


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Punjab The Tribune INTERVIEW

‘Akali Dal, with or without Sukhbir Badal, is safety valve for Punjab against threat of radicalism’

2
Jalandhar

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

3
Punjab

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

4
Delhi

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

5
India

Om Birla asks Harsimrat Badal to avoid making political statements; Chabbewal, Mehdi rile Lok Sabha Speaker on day one

6
India

NDA nominee Om Birla elected Lok Sabha Speaker

7
Chandigarh

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

8
Punjab

Trouble was brewing in Shiromani Akali Dal since Assembly poll drubbing

9
Punjab

Rebellion in Shiromani Akali Dal, leaders ask Sukhbir Badal to step down

10
Punjab

NIA announces reward of Rs 10 lakh each on two accused wanted in VHP leader's murder in Punjab

Don't Miss

View All
After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’
Science Technology

After ‘popcorn rocks’, NASA now spots ‘potato’ in space, calls it ‘space potato’

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia
Punjab

Rejected by Indian Army, love for olive green led Amritsar’s Tejpal to fight & die for Russia

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed
Uttar Pradesh

'I am woman now': UP man claims sex change operation without his consent, case filed

Monsoon expected around June 27: Met
Chandigarh

Monsoon expected in Chandigarh around June 27: Met

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory
Punjab

Women potters from Moga foray into terracotta jewellery territory

Polluted air killed 1.69L Indian kids in 2021
India

Polluted air killed 1.69 lakh Indian kids in 2021

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi
Trending

Video: SpiceJet passengers made to wait inside plane 'without AC for an hour' amid severe heatwave in Delhi

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package
India

Bengaluru couple shocked as they find snake in Amazon package

Top News

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

The probe agency formally arrested Kejriwal on Wednesday aft...

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

Arvind Kejriwal withdraws from Supreme Court plea against Delhi High Court’s interim stay on bail order

A Vacation Bench led by Justice Manoj Misra allows withdrawa...

Gunfight breaks out between terrorists, security forces in J-K’s Doda

3 suspected JeM terrorists killed in gunfight with security forces in Jammu and Kashmir's Doda

Huge quantity of arms and ammunition, including two M4 carbi...

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert as two suspected terrorists sighted

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

A villager of Kot Bhathian hamlet, located near the IB, rang...

NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

NIA declares Rs 10 lakh cash reward each on arrest of Canada-based terrorist Goldy Brar, his aide

The two are wanted in case related to firing at house of a b...


Cities

View All

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Armed robbers loot commission agent, wife after making them hostage

Gurdaspur, Pathankot put on high alert after 2 suspected terrorists are spotted

Over 1,000 workers doing odd jobs after suspension of Bus Rapid Transit System in Amritsar

Breach in canal floods 500 acres in Tarn Taran village

Amritsar: Remove encroachments from Putlighar, Chheharta, say residents

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Man shoots dead daughter, mother and pet dog before killing self in Punjab’s Barnala

Talwandi Sabo: Youth hurt in firing outside university

Bathinda: Farmers make a beeline for railway station to hire migrant labour

Ravneet Bittu ignites hope for railway link to Takht Sri Damdama Sahib in Talwandi Sabo

SAD fifth at Sikander Maluka’s home turf

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Over 15K allottees owe Chandigarh Housing Board over Rs 67 crore in rent

Fake call centre busted in Mohali, two kingpins among 37 nabbed

2 arrested for opening fire outside club in Sector 9, Chandigarh

Elante Tragedy: Toy train firm owners held, let off on bail

Chandigarh Administrator Banwarilal Purohit assures policy on religious places, shops in 2 furniture markets

CBI seeks Arvind Kejriwal's custody in excise ‘scam’ as Delhi CM is produced in court

Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal arrested by CBI in excise policy case; sent to 3-day custody

Whole system trying to ensure Delhi CM doesn't get bail, this is dictatorship, says Sunita Kejriwal

Atishi’s indefinite hunger strike ends with her hospitalisation

Minister Atishi faces Opposition backlash over satyagraha

Protests erupt in Mangolpuri as Delhi MC demolishes parts of mosque

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

15 candidates in fray for Jalandhar West bypoll

23-year-old Lovely Professional University student 'raped'

University admissions: Turnout for sports trials dips further on last day

Passengers hurt as mini-bus overturns

Teachers protest, block road in Jalandhar West

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, admn in deep slumber

Dragon ride operating sans safety certificate, Ludhiana admn in deep slumber

Khanna police crack whip against drug smugglers

Will take up arms, won’t spare anyone: Gangster’s open challenge to police

Raise retirement age, demand ASHA workers

Robbers loot elderly in guise of plumbers

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Man, son shot dead in Punjab’s Rajpura over land dispute

Punjabi Uniersity archer Parneet Kaur bags team gold at World Cup

10-year-old Patiala girl Kavalnain Kaur wins fencing silver

2.5 lakh saplings to be planted in Fatehgarh Sahib

ASHA workers protest in support of demands