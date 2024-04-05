CBSE changes exam format for Classes XI, XII

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 4

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced changes in the exam format for Classes XI and XII. The changes, effective from the 2024-25 session, will focus on concept application questions rather than long-form answers. The examination pattern for Classes XI and XII will feature a higher percentage of competency-based questions.

These questions will assess students’ ability to apply theoretical knowledge to practical situations, aligning with the objectives of the National Education Policy (NEP), 2020.

The competency-focused questions in the form of MCQs/case-based questions, source-based integrated questions or any other type in Classes XI and XII have been increased from 40 per cent to 50 per cent. The short answer questions/long answer-type questions have been reduced from 40 per cent to 30 per cent in the 2024-25 academic session. The select response-type questions in the MCQ format remain the existing 20 per cent.

Joseph Emanuel, Director (Academics), CBSE, said, “The main emphasis of the board was to create an educational ecosystem that would move away from rote memorisation and towards learning that is focused on developing the creative, critical and systems thinking capacities of students to meet the challenges of the 21st century.”

