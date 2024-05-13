CBSE Class 12, Class 10 board exam results declared

PTI

New Delhi, May 13

The CBSE has announced its Class 12 and Class 10 board exam results on Monday.

Girls have again outshone boys in the CBSE Class 12 board exams with 87.98 per cent students passing the test.

Last year, the total pass percentage was 87.33 per cent.

Officials said 91.52 per cent girls cleared the exam, 6.40 percentage points higher than boys' pass percentage.

"A total of 24,068 students have scored above 95 per cent marks while 1,16,145 students have scored above 90 per cent," an official said.

More than 1.22 lakh candidates have been placed in 'compartment'. The number this year is slightly less than that of last year, the officials said.

This time, more than 16.21 lakh candidates appeared for the exam which was conducted at 7,126 centres.

93.60 per cent students cleared the CBSE Class 10 board exam. Over 47,000 students score above 95 per cent, and over 2.12 lakh score above 90 per cent, an official said.

Over 1.32 lakh students have been placed in 'compartment', which is a marginal decrease since last year, the officials said.

