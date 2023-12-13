CBSE Class X, XII exams to begin on February 15

PTI

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the date sheets for Class X and XII board exams with the examination for both classes beginning on February 15. TNS

First Indian will be on moon by 2040: ISRO

Thiruvananthapuram: After the historic success of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, ISRO is planning to send Indian astronauts for the first time to the moon by 2040, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said. PTI

BBC rejigs ops in India to comply with FDI rules

London: The BBC has formed a new entity in India, named Collective Newsroom, to provide services “as commissioned by the BBC” and in compliance with the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.

#CBSE #ISRO