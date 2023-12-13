CBSE Class X, XII exams to begin on February 15

New Delhi: The Central Board of Secondary Education on Tuesday announced the date sheets for Class X and XII board exams with the examination for both classes beginning on February 15. TNS
First Indian will be on moon by 2040: ISRO
Thiruvananthapuram: After the historic success of its Chandrayaan-3 lunar mission, ISRO is planning to send Indian astronauts for the first time to the moon by 2040, ISRO Chairman S Somanath said. PTI
BBC rejigs ops in India to comply with FDI rules
London: The BBC has formed a new entity in India, named Collective Newsroom, to provide services “as commissioned by the BBC” and in compliance with the country’s foreign direct investment (FDI) rules.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Bhajan Lal Sharma, first-time legislator, to be Rajasthan CM
BJP picks Diya Kumari, Prem Chand Bairwa for Deputy CM posts
Joe Biden not to attend Republic Day event in India; January Quad meet off
PMs of Australia and Japan had agreed to come provided Biden...
Terror redefined, 3 revised criminal law Bills in House
To be punishable with death, life term | Debate tomorrow
Four more girls open up against Kaithal principal
Submit statements to special probe team