CBSE Class XII : 94.95% result, Delhi leads in North, Himachal close second

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehra

New Delhi, May 13

Delhi clinched the top slot among northern states in the CBSE Class XII exams, the results of which were declared on Monday. It registered a pass percentage of 94.95. Following closely behind are Himachal Pradesh and Jammu and Kashmir, with pass percentage of 94.53 and 94.45, respectively.

The overall pass percentage rose to 87.98 in 2024, as compared to 87.33 the previous year, signalling a positive trend in academic performance across the region. Nationally, girls outshined boys with a pass percentage of 91.52, marking a 6.4 per cent increase over the previous year. More than 24,000 students scored above 95 per cent, while over 1.16 lakh got more than 90 per cent. The CBSE has not released the merit list of toppers to “avoid unhealthy competition”.

Regionally, Trivandrum recorded the highest pass percentage of 99.91, followed by Vijayawada (99.04). In Delhi, the west region recorded a pass percentage of 95.64, while the east achieved 94.51. Chandigarh followed closely with a pass percentage of 91.09. Prayagraj recorded the lowest pass rate of 78.25.

Autonomous bodies under the Centre, the Central Tibetan School Administration (CTSA) obtained the highest pass percentage of 99.23, followed by Jawahar Navodaya Vidyalayas (98.90) and Kendriya Vidyalayas (98.81). Government-aided schools achieved a pass percentage of 91.42, while Delhi Government and private schools recorded a pass percentage of 88.23 and 87.70, respectively.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#CBSE #Jammu