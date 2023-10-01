 CBSE opposes PIL seeking ‘One Nation, One Education Board’ : The Tribune India

CBSE opposes PIL seeking ‘One Nation, One Education Board’

Says there is a national framework with flexibility for emphasis of local resources, culture and ethos

Photo for representational purpose only. File photo



Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 1

Maintaining that multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable, the Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has opposed in the Delhi High Court a PIL seeking the implementation of ‘One Nation, One Education Board’.

In an affidavit filed in the Delhi High Court, the CBSE submitted that “the Uniform Board/Syllabus across India does not take into account the local context, culture and language. There is a national framework with flexibility for the emphasis of local resources, culture and ethos. A child can better relate to a curriculum that is more closely related to his/her life outside the school.

“Therefore, multiplicity of curricula and other educational resources is desirable in addition to a core common element,” it added.

The affidavit has been filed in response to a PIL by Delhi BJP leader Ashwini Kumar Upadhyay seeking ‘One Nation-One Education Board’; i.e. a uniform school syllabus and education board across India.

Upadhyay alleged that “The bitter truth is that school mafias don’t want ‘One Nation, One Education Board’, coaching mafias don’t want ‘One Nation, One Syllabus’ and book mafias don’t want NCERT books in all schools. That’s why the uniform education system up to 12th standard has not been implemented yet”.

However, the CBSE said that “Education, being a subject in the Concurrent List of the Constitution, and the majority of schools being under the jurisdiction of the State Governments, it is for the respective State/Union Territory Governments to frame syllabus, curriculum and conduct examinations for their schools.”

It said, “The National Curriculum Framework (NCF) developed by the NCERT as per the mandate of the National Policy on Education sets the guidelines and direction for the development of syllabi and textbooks at all the school stages. As a follow up to the NCF, curriculum, syllabi, text-books and other supplementary material are developed by NCERT.”

The CBSE submitted that “State Council of Educational Research and Training (SCERTs) and State Education Boards either adopt or adapt NCERT's model syllabi and textbooks or develop their own syllabi and textbooks based on NCF.”

