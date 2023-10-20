 CBSE's digital tool to boost output across 28K schools : The Tribune India

  CBSE's digital tool to boost output across 28K schools

Tribune News Service

Anshita Mehhra

New Delhi, October 19

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has introduced the “Sagar se Saaransh” — Vidya Samiksha Software, a tool aimed at enhancing educational governance across its vast network of 28,000 affiliated schools.

Antriksh Johri, Director of IT and Projects, CBSE, presenting the innovative software here today, underscored its pivotal role in strengthening administrative and decision-making capabilities.

The software will act as a comprehensive data repository, consolidating a broad spectrum of school-related information.

It includes details about school infrastructure, computer resources, educational materials, sanitation facilities, exam results, training programs, and sports participation. The primary objective of the software is to assimilate data from diverse departments into a unified platform, providing real-time and interactive insights for informed decision-making.

Designed to cater to the specific needs of 28,000 schools, 12.5 lakh teachers, and a vast student population of 2.6 crore, the software empowers educational authorities to pinpoint areas that necessitate improvement within subjects and classes, facilitating prompt remedial actions. Notably, real-time data enables school authorities to address imbalances, such as teacher-student ratios.

In addition, the platform offers valuable statistics, enabling authorities to measure the level of participation in initiatives such as the Reading app, which was introduced by CBSE to ensure students make reading a daily habit. It also provides insights into the most preferred subjects and the sports with the highest school participation.

The software further facilitates the monitoring of the Ministry of Education (MoE) initiatives, providing a comprehensive view of their performance. Moreover, it categorises schools based on their status, providing lists of government-aided, private, or other CBSE-affiliated institutions.

This pioneering initiative forms an integral part of the National Digital Education Architecture (NDEAR), a visionary concept introduced by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. NDEAR, aligned with the National Education Policy (NEP), lays out a blueprint for the digital transformation of education.

