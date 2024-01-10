CCPA issues guidelines to check fake claims by coaching centres

Tribune News Service

Neeraj Mohan

New Delhi, January 9

Taking a serious note of misleading advertisements and false claims regarding toppers of competitive and recruitment exams, the Central Consumer Protection Authority (CCPA) has issued guidelines for the private coaching institutions.

Dos & Don’ts Institute should mention rank, type and duration of course with photo of successful candidate

Coaching institutes can’t make claims such as ‘100% selection’ or ‘100% job guaranteed’

Guidelines applicable on all coaching institutes whether online or physical

According to the guidelines, the coaching institutes would not make any false claims regarding success rate or number of selections and any other practices that might lead to create misunderstanding. The guidelines also prescribe “dos and don’ts” that the coaching institute must follow before placing advertisements. For instance, coaching institute should mention requisite information along with the photo of a successful candidate.

Details such as rank, type and duration of course and whether free or paid course need to be mentioned along with the photo. Further, coaching institutes should not make claims such as ‘100% selection’ or ‘100% job guaranteed’ or ‘guaranteed preliminary or mains’.

The font of disclaimer in the advertisement should be the same as that used in the claim. The placement of such information should be at a prominent and visible place in the advertisement.