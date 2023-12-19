CCTV footage of hacking of real estate dealer goes viral in Hyderabad

Hyderabad, December 19
The brutal murder of a man by a group of assailants in Hyderabad was caught on camera and went viral.
Seven men armed with knives, sickles and other sharp-edged weapons hacked a man to death in Ramchandra Nagar under the limits of IS Sadan Police Station late on Monday night.
The deceased was identified as Mohammed Tariq Ali Quadri alias Baba Khan (40), a real estate dealer.
Horrific visuals of the armed men indiscriminately attacking the victim were widely shared on social media on Tuesday.
The assailants are seen repeatedly stabbing the victim in a lane. They kept attacking him even after he collapsed on the ground.
After the killing, all the accused escaped on their motorbikes.
Police said the body was shifted to Osmania Hospital's mortuary. Police have registered a case and were trying to identify the culprits from the CCTV footage.
Old enmity is suspected to be the motive behind the murder.
