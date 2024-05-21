CCTV shows Pune teen speeding his Porsche moments before killing 2 IITians on bike

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, May 21

A CCTV footage of a 17-year-old speeding his Porsche moments before it hit a motorcycle in Pune causing their death on the spot has surfaced on the internet.

The Porsche car allegedly driven by the 17-year-old, who the police claim was drunk at the time, knocked down two persons on a motorbike in Kalyani Nagar area around 3.15 am on Sunday.

The boy, who was seen drinking at a pub to celebrate his class 12 results hours before the crash, was reportedly driving at 200 km per hour.

Juvenile Justice Board on Monday granted bail to the teenager while asking him to write a 300-word essay

Police said they would seek a higher court's permission to prosecute him as an adult accused.

Police have also registered a case against his father, a real estate developer.

A group of friends were returning on motorbikes around 3.15 am on Sunday after a party when the speeding Porsche hit one of the motorcycles at Kalyani Nagar junction. The two riders -- Anis Awadhiya and Ashwini Costa, both 24-year-old IT professionals and hailing from Madhya Pradesh -- died of their injuries.

The teen blood report was yet to be received but preliminary probe showed that the juvenile was drunk at the time of the accident. The CCTV footage of the bar showed that the juvenile was consuming alcohol.

Meanwhile, local residents said they have been protesting against the nuisance caused by the pubs and bars in the area for quite some time.

With PTI inputs

