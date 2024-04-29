CDS eyes high-tech arms, systems from France to boost military power

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 28

Chief of Defence Staff (CDS) Gen Anil Chauhan during his recent visit to France sought enhanced exchange of high-end dual-use — military and civilian — technologies.

This came up during the deliberations at France’s Directorate General of Armament, the Ministry of Defence said today, adding that the visit of the CDS has culminated.

The CDS also had interactions with the top leadership of the French defence industry, including Dassault, Safran and Naval Groups and Thales Alenia Space, towards futuristic capacity building of the Indian armed forces.

Gen Chauhan also held wide-ranging talks with senior civil and military leadership of France on ways to bolster the military cooperation between the armed forces of the two countries

Dassault is the maker of Rafale fighter jets, Safran is already making helicopter engines in collaboration with Hindustan Aeronautics Limited and Naval Group is making the Scorpene class of submarines in collaboration with Mazagon Dock Shipbuilders Limited at Mumbai.

The MoD said the interaction between the CDS and the French military leadership has enabled exchange of views on areas of common interests and mutual security concerns. The CDS met Director of Civil and Military Cabinet of the Minister of the French Armed Forces Patrick Pailloux; Chief of Military Cabinet of the Minister of the Armed Forces Lt Gen Vincent Giraud and his French counterpart General Thierry Burkhard.

General Chauhan also met the French Land Forces Command, the French Space Command, and the School of Military Studies (Ecole Militaire). These interactions provided opportunities for enhancing defence collaboration in space, modernisation initiatives and also augmenting bilateral training between both nations.

The CDS also paid tributes at the War Memorials of Neuve-Chapelle and Villers-Guislain, to the bravery of soldiers of the British Indian Army that fought on the Western Front during the First World War (1914-18).

