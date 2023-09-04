Celebrated lawyer Harish Salve gets married for third time

Tribune Web Desk

Chandigarh, September 4

Senior lawyer Harish Salve got married for the third time, in London on Sunday.

He married Trina in an affluent ceremony. The list of attendees had prominent names like Nita Ambani and Lalit Modi, among others.

Salve, who was the Solicitor General of India from 1999 to 2002, was married to Meenakshi, his first wife, for 38 years. They got divorced in June 2020. They have two daughters.

He married for the second time in 2020, this time Caroline Brossard.

The advocate has taken up many high-profile cases, including that of Kulbhushan Jadhav, who was sentenced to death by Pakistan on espionage charges.

Salve also represented Salman Khan in 2015 in the hit-and-run case.

