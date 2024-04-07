Central agencies attacked in West Bengal as TMC wants to protect corrupt leaders: PM Modi

PTI

Jalpaiguri (WB), April 7

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday alleged that the TMC desires a free licence for corruption and violence in West Bengal, which is why Central agencies investigating such cases face attacks in the state.

Modi’s comments come a day after an NIA team was allegedly attacked by a mob on Saturday when attempting to arrest two main suspects in a 2022 blast case in West Bengal’s Purba Medinipur district.

“The TMC government seeks to have a free pass for looting and terror in Bengal. To shield its extortionist and corrupt leaders, the TMC orchestrates attacks on central investigative agencies when they operate here.

“The TMC is disregarding the law and the constitution of the country,” he said while addressing an election rally in Jalpaiguri district here.

Asserting that the “TMC’s syndicate Raj” prevails in West Bengal, Modi mentioned that the situation in the state is such that “the court has to intervene” in various matters.

Referring to recent incidents in Sandeshkhali, where allegations of sexual abuse against TMC leaders emerged, Modi assured people that the culprits of Sandeshkhali will spend the rest of their lives in jail.

“The entire country has witnessed what happened in Sandeshkhali,” he remarked.

The prime minister accused the TMC government of impeding the implementation of the Centre’s welfare schemes for the poor in the state.

