 Central agencies targeting Opposition will be after BJP post-2024 LS polls: Mamata Banerjee : The Tribune India

  India
  Central agencies targeting Opposition will be after BJP post-2024 LS polls: Mamata Banerjee

West Bengal CM claims that BJP-led government wants to do away with reservations

West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee. PTI file



PTI

Kolkata, November 23

The central agencies that are at present targeting Opposition leaders will be after the BJP following the 2024 Lok Sabha elections, West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee claimed on Thursday, asserting that the government at the Centre will last for three more months.

Addressing TMC workers at the Netaji Indoor Stadium here, she said that after the arrest of her party’s leaders in different cases, the expulsion of MP Mahua Moitra was being planned but it would eventually help her before the elections.

“Central agencies targeting Opposition leaders at present will go after the BJP following the 2024 elections,” she told party workers.

“This government at the Centre is there for three more months,” she said.

Banerjee also claimed that the BJP-led government wants to do away with reservations and maintained that she will oppose it.

“BJP is also against the reservation for minorities, but we will bring them under the system through OBC quota,” she added.

Banerjee also alleged that attempts of “saffronising” the country were under way in full swing—from Metro railway stations to the cricket team.

“Saffron is the colour of ‘tyagis’, but you are ‘bhogis’,” she said, targetting the BJP, claiming that players resisted, as a result, the Indian cricket team did not have to wear the saffron practice jersey during matches.

The TMC chief also claimed that India would have won if the World Cup final happened in Kolkata or Mumbai, instead of Ahmedabad.

“They won all the matches in the World Cup except the one attended by the sinners,” she said.

Banerjee also attacked the Centre over the state of the country’s economy.

“The banking sector is in the doldrums and PSUs are being sold,” she said, noting that the unemployment rate was also very high.

She took on the BJP over the allegations of cow smuggling to Bangladesh through West Bengal.

“Cows for smuggling to Bangladesh are brought from different states, including UP. Who takes the cut there,” she asked.

The Chief Minister said that West Bengal was fast evolving as a destination for investment.

“All big IT companies are investing in Kolkata’s ‘Silicon Valley’ project,” she said.

