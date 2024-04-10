Centre accords Z-category security cover to CEC Rajiv Kumar

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, April 9

The Centre on Tuesday provided a Z-category VIP security cover of armed commandoes to Chief Election Commissioner Rajiv Kumar in view of potential threats, official sources said.

The Ministry for Home Affairs has tasked the CRPF for providing a contingent of around 45 personnel for the task, the sources said. The move comes as preparations are underway for the seven-phase LS elections.

