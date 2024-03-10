Centre aims to make 3 crore women ‘lakhpati didis’: PM Modi

PTI

Raipur, March 10

Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday said his government has resolved to make three crore women in the country “lakhpati didis” and asserted that women’s welfare is their priority.

The PM was speaking after virtually inaugurating the ‘Mahtari Vandan’ scheme in Chhattisgarh, which aims at providing monetary assistance to women.

“It is fortunate that today I got an opportunity to dedicate this scheme aimed at empowering ‘nari shakti’. Under the scheme, we had promised to give Rs 1,000 per month to more than 70 lakh women and today, the BJP government has fulfilled it,” Modi said addressing the function via video conference.

The first instalment of Rs 655 crore was deposited into the bank accounts of beneficiaries (married women) under the scheme on Sunday, he said.

“I should have been among you today for this programme, but due to some other engagements I am in Uttar Pradesh. I am speaking from Kashi, the land of Baba Vishwanath, who is also showering his blessings on you,” he said.

The PM said he offered prayers to Lord Vishwanath on Saturday night and prayed for the wellbeing of the country’s people.

“The efforts of our government have resulted in making more than one crore women ‘lakhpati didis’. We have now resolved that we will fulfil the target of making three crore sisters of the country ‘lakhpati didis’,” he added.

The government is also working on the ‘Namo Drone Didi Yojna’, under which drone pilot training will be provided, he added.

The scheme by the Centre aims to provide drones to 15,000 select women self-help groups to provide rental services to farmers for agricultural purposes.

PM Modi said the BJP has given a guarantee of happiness and prosperity and the Chhattisgarh government led by CM Vishnu Deo Sai has started working on it, he said.

“We had given guarantees that we will construct 18 lakh pucca houses. The Sai-led government started work on it on the very second day of the government's formation,” Modi said.

Paddy farmers were given a guarantee that they will be paid the outstanding bonus for two years (against procurement of the produce). The Chhattisgarh government transferred Rs 3,716 crore into the accounts of farmers on the birth anniversary of former PM Atal Bihari Vajpayee, he said.

