Centre asks state prisons to end caste-based bias

Tribune News Service

Animesh Singh

New Delhi, March 12

Concerned over jail manuals of certain states having provisions for segregation of prisoners on the basis of their caste and religion, and inmates even being assigned duties based on this division, the Centre has asked states to remove such discriminatory provisions from their prison rule books.

In a letter to director generals and inspector generals of prisons of all states, the Union Home Ministry has directed them to take immediate steps to remove such discriminatory provisions from their jail manuals. It has also directed states to ensure that no caste-based assignment of duties is done.

"It has come to the notice of this ministry that the jail manuals of some states provide for segregation of prisoners on the basis of their caste and religion, and they are being assigned duties in the prisons accordingly," the Union Home Ministry said in the letter to all state prison authorities.

