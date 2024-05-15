Centre extends ban on LTTE by five years

PTI

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday extended the ban on the LTTE by five more years for fostering a separatist tendency among the masses and enhancing the support for it in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, besides threatening the country’s territorial integrity. PTI

