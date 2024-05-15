Centre extends ban on LTTE by five years

New Delhi: The Centre on Tuesday extended the ban on the LTTE by five more years for fostering a separatist tendency among the masses and enhancing the support for it in India, particularly in Tamil Nadu, besides threatening the country’s territorial integrity. PTI
Are banned goods off market, SC asks Ramdev
New Delhi: The SC has asked Patanjali Ayurved whether the sale of its 14 products, whose manufacturing licences were suspended by Uttarakhand, have stopped. It reserved order on the contempt notice issued to yoga guru Ramdev.
