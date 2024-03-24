Centre, NDMA issue joint advisory on preventing hospital fires as summer sets in

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 23

With the onset of summer and escalation of risks of hospital fires, the Union Health Ministry National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday issued a joint advisory to states and UTs underscoring the importance of preventive steps.

Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra also wrote to state Chief Secretaries and their counterparts in UTs on the issue.

State Health Departments and State Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction take immediate action on a range of indicators. The advisory calls for comprehensive fire safety audit/on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance and ensure fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, and fire lifts, are present and fully functional. Electrical load audits have been ordered.

“Address the critical issue of insufficient electrical load capacity. Hospitals must regularly conduct electrical load audits, particularly when adding new equipment or converting spaces into ICUs. Any identified discrepancies must be promptly rectified,” the advisory says.

It has asked hospitals to strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid fire no-objection certificates from their respective state fire departments.

