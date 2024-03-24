Centre, NDMA issue joint advisory on preventing hospital fires as summer sets in

New Delhi, March 23
With the onset of summer and escalation of risks of hospital fires, the Union Health Ministry National Disaster Management Authority (NDMA), on the instructions of Prime Minister Narendra Modi, on Saturday issued a joint advisory to states and UTs underscoring the importance of preventive steps.
Union Health Secretary Apurva Chandra also wrote to state Chief Secretaries and their counterparts in UTs on the issue.
State Health Departments and State Disaster Management Authorities have been directed to work in close collaboration to ensure that all accredited hospitals within their jurisdiction take immediate action on a range of indicators. The advisory calls for comprehensive fire safety audit/on-site inspections of all hospitals to assess fire safety compliance and ensure fire-fighting systems, including fire alarms, smoke detectors, fire extinguishers, fire hydrants, and fire lifts, are present and fully functional. Electrical load audits have been ordered.
“Address the critical issue of insufficient electrical load capacity. Hospitals must regularly conduct electrical load audits, particularly when adding new equipment or converting spaces into ICUs. Any identified discrepancies must be promptly rectified,” the advisory says.
It has asked hospitals to strictly adhere to regulatory requirements and obtain valid fire no-objection certificates from their respective state fire departments.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal issues first direction from ED custody, say AAP sources
Kejriwal was arrested by the ED on Thursday
Delhi Police beef up security ahead of AAP's protest against Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
This comes after AAP decides to take out a candle march and ...
24-year-old Indian woman professional dies in car accident in US
Arshia Joshi loses her life in a tragic car accident in Penn...
‘Interference’: MEA summons German envoy over remarks on Arvind Kejriwal’s arrest
Says ‘biased assumptions’ are unwarranted
Delhi CM Arvind Kejriwal moves High Court, early hearing unlikely
High Court may take up petition only after Holi