Centre notifies transfer of 16 High Court judges, appointment of 17

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, October 18

The Centre today notified the transfer of 16 judges (see box), including Manipur HC Acting CJ MV Muralidaran who has been shifted to the Calcutta HC for “better administration of justice”. Union Minister for Law and Justice Arjun Ram Meghwal took to X to announce the transfers, as also appointment of 11 judicial officers and six advocates as judges in eight HCs.

The announcement came days after the Supreme Court expressed displeasure over the Centre sitting over the Collegium’s recommendations. Justice Muralidaran’s transfer came two days after Justice Siddharth Mridul of the Delhi HC was appointed the CJ of the Manipur HC. Justice Muralidaran’s order in March to consider including Meitei community in the Scheduled Tribes triggered unrest in Manipur.

Four advocates were appointed additional judges in the Andhra Pradesh HC while three judicial officers were elevated as additional judges in Bombay HC.

Three judicial officers were appointed as additional judges in Kerala HC and two others as additional judges in the Delhi HC. Among others, one advocate each was made an additional judge in Chhattisgarh and Karnataka High Courts.

#Manipur