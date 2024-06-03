Centre okays IIM near Guwahati

PTI

Guwahati, June 2

The Centre has approved an IIM for Assam, and it would come up near Guwahati, making it among the few cities in the country housing top educational institutions, CM Himanta Biswa Sarma said on Sunday. He said the the new institute would be a “game-changer” for higher education in the state.

