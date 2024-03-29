Centre open to bringing changes in Agniveer scheme, if needed: Rajnath Singh

Tribune News Service

New Delhi, March 28

Defence Minister Rajnath Singh on Thursday said the government was “open to changes” in the Agniveer recruitment scheme, if necessary. Rajnath said the Agniveer scheme would ensure an increased risk-taking and more tech-savvy defence force, but added that “if we see any drawbacks (in the scheme) then we are ready to rectify them”.

Steps have been taken to secure the Agniveers’ future, including making provisions for their reservation in paramilitary forces, the Defence Minister said at an event hosted by a news channel.

Agnipath to ensure risk-taking force Agnipath scheme will ensure an increased risk-taking and more tech-savvy defence force, but if we see any drawbacks then we are ready to rectify them. —Rajnath Singh

“Today is the age of technology… youths who are tech-savvy are being recruited as Agniveers, he said.

In June 2022, the Centre rolled out the Agnipath recruitment scheme for short-term induction of personnel into the armed forces with the aim of bringing down the age profile of the three services.

The scheme provides for recruiting youth in the age bracket of 17 and a half years to 21 years for a four-year period with a provision to retain 25 per cent of them for 15 more years.

On the Opposition’s claim that China had occupied India’s land along the border, the Defence Minister said the borders of the country were “totally secure”.

“In keeping with the country’s interests, I tell them (the Opposition leaders) whatever I can, but there are many things which are of strategic importance and cannot be made public. I want to assure the people of the country... they should have full faith in our Army and security personnel,” the Defence Minister said.

Indian and Chinese troops have been locked in a military standoff since April 2020. The ties between the two countries nosedived following the fierce clash in the Galwan valley in June 2020.

About The Author Tribune News Service The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.

#Agniveers #Indian Army #Rajnath Singh