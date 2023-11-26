 Centre renames Ayushman Bharat Health and Wellness Centres as Ayushman Arogya Mandir : The Tribune India

Rebranded centres will have a new tagline —‘Arogyam Parmam Dhanam’

PTI

New Delhi, November 26

The government has decided to rename the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres as ‘Ayushman Arogya Mandir’ and the Union Health Ministry has sent a letter to the states and Union territories to implement the rebranding exercise, official sources said.

States have also been asked to upload photographs of rebranded primary health facilities on the Ayushman Bharat-Health and Wellness Centres (AB-HWC) portal, they said.

The rebranded AB-HWCs will also have a new tagline—‘Arogyam Parmam Dhanam’.

