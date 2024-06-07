Centre reviews preparedness to tackle heatwave

New Delhi, June 6
The Health Ministry on Thursday held a meeting with states to review their preparedness of heatwave conditions and measures to prevent hospital fires during summer season.
As per the long-range outlook forecast by the IMD, most parts of the country, except in southern peninsular zone, were likely to see above-normal monthly maximum temperatures in June.
It was informed in the meeting that the highest-level officials of all state and UTs were monitoring the situation stringently, as per a communiqué issued by the Health Ministry. “States like MP have undertaken mock drills on fire safety accidents in all hospitals,” it said.
