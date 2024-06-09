 Centre sets up panel to review grace marks for 1,563 NEET candidates : The Tribune India

Join Whatsapp Channel

  • India
  • Centre sets up panel to review grace marks for 1,563 NEET candidates

Centre sets up panel to review grace marks for 1,563 NEET candidates

NTA may conduct exam again for these students

Centre sets up panel to review grace marks for 1,563 NEET candidates

Photo for representational purpose only. iStock file photo



Tribune News Service

Aksheev Thakur

New Delhi, June 8

Amid a backlash over alleged irregularities in the NEET-UG 2024, the National Testing Agency (NTA) on Saturday announced the setting up of a four-member high-powered committee to review grace marks awarded to 1,563 students. Based on the recommendations of the committee, the NTA might conduct a re-examination for these 1,563 candidates.

“A high-powered committee has been set up to review the results of over 1,500 candidates. The four-member panel headed by a former UPSC chairman will submit its recommendations within a week and the results of these candidates might be revised,” NTA Director General (DG) Subodh Kumar Singh said. He said the verdict of the committee would not affect the MBBS counselling process. Ever since the NEET-UG result was announced on June 4, questions are being raised over reasons behind 67 students getting the top rank and two students scoring 718 and 719 marks, respectively. Concerns have also arisen over the declaration of the NEET result on June 4 (the day Lok Sabha results were announced) whereas the tentative date was June 14. A record more than 24 lakh candidates had registered for the exam this year.

Singh said at some centres adequate time was not given to the students resulting in “loss of time”. These centres were in Meghalaya, Haryana, Chhattisgarh, Gujarat and Chandigarh. “At some centres adequate time was not given as question papers were given late or wrong question papers were given. Some students moved the Supreme Court over the issue. After constituting a committee and examining details, including the CCTV footage, we found students should be compensated and grace marks were awarded to them,” the NTA DG said.

“Of these 67 candidates, 17 got the rank on merit, 44 students got the top rank after grace marks were awarded for a question in physics section. The subject experts felt that two options could be correct instead of one, so grace marks were awarded. Six more students got the top rank due to grace marks because of loss of exam time,” he said.

“We have analysed the result transparently. Of the 4,750 centres, the problem was limited to only six. The integrity of the exam was not compromised,” he added.

Singh said if the need arose, the examination would be conducted again.

“The high-powered committee will analyse the results of candidates who were given grace marks. If it recommends re-examination, then it will be conducted,” he added.

Medical aspirants have also questioned the NTA over awarding grace marks when it was not mentioned in its information brochure. “This was done so that students who faced loss of time are not at any disadvantage. We will revisit our SOPs,” Singh said.

Responding to the allegations of paper leak in which the Economic Offences Unit of the Bihar Police have made arrests, Singh said that NTA was cooperating with the police.

About The Author

Tribune News Service

The Tribune News Service brings you the latest news, analysis and insights from the region, India and around the world. Follow the Tribune News Service for a wide-ranging coverage of events as they unfold, with perspective and clarity.

Whatsapp

Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.


Most Read In 24 Hours

1
Trending

‘Ok with rape, murder also,’ asks Kangana Ranaut amid ‘slapgate’

2
Punjab

30-year-old woman hacked to death by masked man in Punjab’s Mohali

3
Trending

‘No love lost for Kangana Ranaut, but…’: Shabana Azmi reacts to slap incident by CISF constable

4
India

Seven neighbouring nations' leaders to attend Modi’s swearing-in on Sunday; Pakistan not to attend

5
India

Nitish Kumar was offered PM-ship by INDIA bloc but party has decided not to look back: JD(U)

6
Diaspora

'Promotion of violence not acceptable in Canada': Minister of Public Safety on Khalistani supporters’ Indira Gandhi assassination posters

7
India

‘Khatakhat’ cash transfer: Lawyer writes to President Murmu; seeks disqualification of 99 Congress MPs

8
Punjab

50% dip in Punjab pupils heading for Canada

9
India

‘Will decide very soon’, says Rahul Gandhi as CWC asks him to take on Leader of Opposition mantle in Lok Sabha

10
India

NEET-UG row: Education Ministry sets up panel to review grace marks awarded to over 1,500 candidates

Don't Miss

View All
Hottest May day in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C
Chandigarh

Hottest May day in Chandigarh in 13 years, mercury hits 45°C

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857
Haryana first war of independence

When Hisar raised banner of revolt and was ‘free’ for 83 days in 1857

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C
Haryana

Sirsa sizzles at 50.3°C

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal earns prestigious UN award
Himachal

Major Radhika Sen of Himachal Pradesh earns prestigious UN award

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season
Himachal

At 30.6°, Shimla sizzles on hottest day of the season

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest
India

Rajasthan’s Phalodi sizzles at 49°C, season’s highest

Daughter brutally killed, war veteran looks to PM for justice
Chandigarh

Daughter brutally killed in battle against drugs in Punjab's Kharar, war veteran looks to PM Modi for justice

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha elections, people recall, connect to his son Sidhu Moosewala
Jalandhar

As Balkaur Singh campaigns for Lok Sabha election, people recall his son Sidhu Moosewala

Top News

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Prime Minister-designate Narendra Modi pays tribute at Mahatma Gandhi memorial ahead of swearing-in this evening

Modi is set to begin his third straight term as prime minist...

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Modi 3.0 swearing-in today, rat-hole miners, Parl labour among invitees

Rashtrapati Bhavan forecourt all set to host an 8,000-strong...

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

TDP likely to get 4 berths, JD(U) 2

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Hasina, Seychelles VP arrive; Pak not invited

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Sonia to head CPP again, CWC favours Rahul as LoP

Kharge’s leadership, ‘Bharat jodo yatras’ come in for praise


Cities

View All

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Students, parents raise concerns over ‘anomalies’ in NEET UG results

Over a decade after AIT auctioned plots, dream house eludes allottees

Man gets life sentence for son’s murder

Drugs seized in 62 cases destroyed at paper mill

Jail inmate injured in clash with prisoners

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Manpreet Badal arrives at polling booth in his 35-year-old favourite jeep

Sidhu Moosewala’s death anniversary: 2 years on, family, followers seek justice

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Kirpan-wielding man hacks woman to death in Mohali

Chandigarh Admn to collect, transport wastewater from Faidan village to nearest STP

Construct flats within a year: High Court

Chandigarh MC to set up automated solid waste segregation plant at Dadu Majra

New Office Building: Panchkula civic body to allot project to new company

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Atishi accuses Haryana of blocking city’s water share

Three restaurants, shops, flats gutted in fire in southeast Delhi’s Shaheen Bagh

Haryana not releasing Delhi’s share of 1,050 cusecs of water through Munank canal: Atishi

In deepfake era, photos claiming adultery by spouse to be proved by evidence: Delhi High Court

3 workers dead, 6 injured in fire at food processing unit in Delhi’s Narela

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay ~3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Consumer panel orders JIT to pay Rs 3.94 cr to 5 plot owners

Kangana Slapgate: Farmer unions in Doaba gear up for Sunday march to Mohali

7 Sainik School students pass out from IMA

Blood donation camp held to remember Bhagat Puran Singh

Campus notes: Sports trials organised

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

District topped state in election code violations, 100% resolved

SAD chief begins tour to meet party candidates, workers

A kidnapping that wasn’t

Industrialists express resentment over GST notices, write to CM Mann

Seminar on fire safety in industrial buildings

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Patiala: Drunk driver goes on rampage in Gurmandi

Six held for theft at industrialist’s house

Plant saplings to avoid adverse effects of climate change: Judge