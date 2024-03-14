Centre tells states to ban sale of dangerous dogs

Anshita Mehra
New Delhi, March 13
Amid rising attacks on humans, the Centre has directed the states and union territories to refrain from issuing licences or permissions for the sale, breeding and keeping of aggressive dog breeds, including Pit Bull Terrier, Tosa Inu and American Staffordshire Terrier.
OP Chaudhary, Joint Secretary of the Ministry of Fisheries, Animal Husbandry and Dairying, has issued directions to the chief secretaries. The directive follows appeals from People for the Ethical Treatment of Animals (PETA) India and a writ petition filed in the Delhi High Court.
In his letter, Chaudhary emphasised the need to protect both humans and dogs from breeds commonly exploited by criminal elements for illegal dogfighting. An expert committee formed under the chairmanship of the Animal Husbandry Commissioner had identified several breeds as “ferocious” and “dangerous” for human life, including the three mentioned above.
Join Whatsapp Channel of The Tribune for latest updates.
Most Read In 24 Hours
Don't MissView All
Top News
PM-led panel appoints Sukhbir Sandhu from Punjab, Gyanesh Kumar from Kerala as election commissioners
Committee member Adhir Ranjan Chowdhury gives this informati...
Simultaneous polls to Lok Sabha, assemblies can be held in 1st step, followed by local body polls within 100 days: Ram Nath Kovind panel
It says in case of hung House, no-confidence motion, fresh p...
AAP releases list of 8 candidates for Lok Sabha election in Punjab, includes 5 cabinet ministers
Punjab has 13 parliamentary seats; Punjabi actor Karamjeet A...
Farmers gather at Delhi's Ramlila Maidan for Kisan Mazdoor Mahapanchayat, raise slogans against Centre
Police have issued a traffic advisory for commuters
Inmates clash at Gurdaspur jail, blast LPG cylinder; SHO among 4 cops hurt
Sources claim the lop-sided inmate-staff ratio of 1500:90 co...