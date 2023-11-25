CEO of Belagavi Cantonment Board found dead at his official residence, police claim suicide

PTI

Belagavi, November 25

The Chief Executive Officer of Belagavi Cantonment Board was found dead at his official residence here on Saturday morning, police said.

K Anand (40), who hailed from Tamil Nadu, was posted in Belagavi for a year and a half. He lived alone here.

No visible injury marks were found on his body, they said, and suspect it to be a case of suicide.

However, no suicide note has been recovered.

According to police, Anand had not been going to office for two days. When a police team reached his residence on Saturday morning, the main door was locked from inside. The team then broke open the door and found him lying lifeless on the floor.

The exact cause of death would be ascertained through an autopsy, a senior police officer said.

The incident comes a few days after the Central Bureau of Investigation conducted raids at the Cantonment Board for alleged irregularities in the recruitment of employees in 2021.

#Tamil Nadu